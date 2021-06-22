ON-Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics





Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic Rings monument during a rally of anti-Olympic protesters outside the headquarters of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo, Japan on May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo / File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) – Focus on wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: THE ABSOLUTE BASICS * Wrestling at Tokyo 2020 will feature three competitions, with 96 men in each style and 96 women. * Men and women compete in a freestyle wrestling tournament, and there will be a Greco-Roman event for men only. * The three competitions will be divided into six different weight categories. * Wrestling is considered one of the oldest combat sports. Two wrestlers, not using any equipment only their body, try to control themselves. This is what makes it simple and exciting. * Greco-Roman wrestlers only use their upper body and arms, while acrobatic wrestlers can use any part of their body. * A wrestler can win by a “fall”, which involves keeping both his opponent’s shoulders on the mat for one second. * Alternatively, they can try to earn points which are awarded for putting the opponent at a disadvantage. * Greco-Roman wrestling is an event that involves many dynamic movements, including offensive and defensive throwing techniques involving only the upper body. * Freestyle wrestling is an event that involves fast and exciting offensive and defensive movements involving the whole body. HOW MANY MEDALS? 288 athletes will compete in three categories for 18 gold medals in wrestling. WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO? The female athletes from Japan, this year’s host nation, nearly swept away the gold medals at Rio 2016, snatching four of a possible six, plus a silver. In men, Russia was the most dominant country, with four gold medals. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO? Having won 11 of 18 possible gold medals in the last three Olympics, Japan is the most dominant team in women’s wrestling. With reigning Olympic champions Risako Kawai and Sara Dosho, local fans hope to succeed at Makuhari Messe. In men’s Greco-Roman wrestling, Cuba has a strong duet with three-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez at 130kg and reigning World and Olympic champion Ismael Borrero at 60kg. Cuba has a chance to repeat their successful performance from Rio to Tokyo. WHERE IS IT? Makuhari Messe, a convention center in the Mihama-ku district of Chiba city. HOW DID WE GET HERE? Wrestling is one of the original sports included in the early modern Games. Considered the oldest sport in the world, wrestling is a pure battle of skill between two opponents in order to pin or throw their rival to the mat. WONDERFUL THAT Two Mongolian wrestling coaches tore their clothes in protest after their wrestler lost the bronze medal match to a rival from Uzbekistan at the Rio Olympics. Written by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

