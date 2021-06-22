Katie Holmes is ready for summer in a plaid dress and gladiator sandals – Footwear News





Katie Holmes was the image of summer as she stepped out in New York this week. For her outing, the actress chose to bring back a timeless look that always works in the warmer months: a plaid dress. Called the Kate Spade New York gingham bodega midi mini dress, the style, which sells for $ 328, features a flowy fit with a ruffle hem and princess sleeves. Season after season, plaid dresses or “gingham” looks remain the “it” summer dress. The style, which can also be classified as a picnic style, is easy going, timeless, and fun. The style is also a perfect transitional look as it can be worn in spring, summer and fall with a pair of boots and a leather jacket. Plaid dresses were popularized in the 50s and 60s, then resurfaced on the fashion scene in 2015 on the spring shows of Altuzarra, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors and more.

Katie Holmes in New York City on June 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Katie Holmes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

A close-up view of Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York Holmes maintained the summery theme by pairing the dress with a pair of on-trend gladiator sandals. The shoes featured caged straps in the front and were finalized with a mid heel. If you are looking to update your summer shoe collection, gladiator sandals are always a good idea. The style is versatile and comes in multiple versions including flat sandals, block heels, boots, and stiletto options. The next time you wear a plaid dress, consider pairing it with gladiator sandals using these choices below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Steve Madden capri sandal, $ 110

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Gladiator Ash Pacific Sandal, $ 140

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Quilon March Fisher Sandal, $ 60 Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ street style over the years.

