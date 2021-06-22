PM under fire for linking rape to women’s dress





ISLAMABAD:

Lawmakers and activists on Monday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being an “apologist for rape” after the latter blamed women’s “little clothing” for an increase in rape cases in the country. The Prime Minister made the comments in an interview on HBO this week when asked if he thinks rapists are tempted by the way women dress and if there is a connection between the two. The Prime Minister said that “if a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense ”. Rephrasing his question, Swan continued, “But is this really going to cause acts of sexual violence?” “It depends on the society you live in,” the prime minister said, maintaining his position. “If in a society people have not seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact [on them]. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism… Everything that is in our culture must be acceptable to everyone, ”added the Prime Minister. He advised women to cover up to avoid temptation. The statement sparked an uproar from lawmakers and activists, denouncing it as a way to perpetuate victim blame. Lily Prime Minister Imran says wearing “little clothes” in society like Pakistan’s can lead to rape, Twitter disagrees As the snippet of the conversation went viral on social media, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment and outrage. Speaking to the Prime Minister, social activist and member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq (HKM) movement, Dr Ammar Ali Jan tweeted: by women for the culture of rape. “This is not a slip of the tongue. Such blame on victims has been a constant position of IK since the highway incident last year. Our Prime Minister is an apologist for rape, ”he added. Singer Meesha Shafi, in a wry tweet, criticized the Prime Minister’s statement and asked: “Does this also mean that children are raped because of the scanty clothing of women?” Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran made similar statements in a televised session, accusing “vulgarity” of being the root cause of the upsurge in cases of rape and sexual violence in Pakistan. The statement was met with great public outrage. “This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone is willing to avoid it,” he said, referring to modest clothing and gender segregation. Hundreds of people had signed a statement circulating online, calling the prime minister’s comments “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous”. “The fault lies solely with the rapist and the system that allows the rapist, including a culture fostered by statements such as those made by [Khan]”, says the press release.







