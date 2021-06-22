Fendi brings 1982 Philip Garner half-suit back to life





Just as men got to grips with stylish crop tops and started wearing them, this year’s Milan Menswear Fashion Week saw Fendi come up with half suits. Skinny male models strolled the runway wearing these half suits with shorts, stockings and pants and flaunted their toned tummies.

However, the hybrid summer costume is nothing new and was first seen in Philip Garner’s Better Living catalog: 62 Absolute Necessities for Contemporary Survival in 1982. He had mentioned in the book that the half retains the crisp formality established in the neck, collar, tie and lapel, but offers an abbreviated midsection for comfort and physique. His work seems to have truly inspired Fendi and the fashion house offers a modern take on it. The Fendi collection was a rich interplay of lightness and ease with a clear focus on the future of luxury. A subtle



the palette echoes the spring flora and the ephemeral sky in pastel shots of lemon and lime, ice blue, lavender,



pistachio and peony against mineral undertones of travertine, chalk, graphite and slate.

Directed by Nico Vascellari, the film from the Fendi Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection was a majestic ode to the Roman landscape with a tribute to the tropes of the first science fiction cinema. Mapping the settings of the Palazzo della Civilt Italiana, the scale models reveal the buildings Rationalist architecture in precise twists as day merges into night and Fendi’s headquarters come to life in a spectacular pulsed light show. Conceived by Italian composer Alessandro Cortini, the film is accompanied by a 9-minute bespoke electronic composition for Fendi with synth tracks inspired by interstellar travel and new perspectives on the monumental setting seen from above.

