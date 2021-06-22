Nike Air Max Furyosa Green Purple DC7351-300





Air units with double stacking, a double lace system and a plush collar. The Nike Air Max Furyosa is one of the most daring models to release this summer. With this woman’s figure set to debut in July, Nike has unveiled a colorway that already sports a mix of jewel-ready tones for fall. The pair is primarily made up of a ruby ​​mesh base intercepted by emerald suede overlays that see exaggerated stitching above the midsole. Randomly shaped black and blue pieces are layered over the aforementioned green elements for additional geometric touches. As with the other previously revealed Furyosa styles, a black lace wraps around the model only for decoration. Despite the body made up of very saturated hues, the tongue displays several pastel shades such as lavender and light blue. To match these soft hues, the collar and ankle are covered in soft, fuzzy textures. A chunky White midsole with dual stack Air units completes the design, also applying a layer of eco-friendly Regrind rubber underfoot. Take a closer look at the Air Max Furyosa below, which will arrive at Nike.com in the next few months with a price of $ 170. In other Swoosh related news, an upcoming Nike Air Max Pre-Day shares a color scheme with military flight jackets. Or buy Make sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Nike Air Max Furyosa

Release date: 2021

Color: N / A Women: $ 160

Model Code: DC7351-300 After the marketAvailable now







