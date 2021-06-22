Meghan Markle’s striped dress looks so much like this number 15 Primark





















Laura Sutcliffe Meghan Markle looked amazing on the Royal Australian Tour with Prince Harry in 2018. Her Martin Grant striped dress has since sold out, but Primark has the best fool for 15 years.

If there’s one thing we love it’s a trip down memory lane and ever since the warm weather rolls around we’ve had summer dress inspiration from our favorite royals. READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla never tire of this affordable bag brand The Duchess of Sussex always wears a fabulous dress or two when it’s hot (she’s used to all that sun – she’s from LA after all!) and one of our favorite numbers she wore was in 2018, on the royal tour of ‘Australia. Loading the player … WATCH: Meghan Markle’s Fashion Transformation Meanwhile, all eyes were on Meghan after she stepped out in a striped sundress at Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry. LILY: Love Pippa Middleton’s Kate Spade wicker bag? Primark has an incredible lookalike Meghan pulled off the beach girl look, while also giving us some serious vacation wardrobe inspiration. She wore an olive and brown striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number featured a pleated skirt and was retailed for £ 1,080 online, but has since sold out. Meghan wearing her Martin Grant dress in 2018 If you like the royal’s striking gown, you really don’t need to worry because street favorite Primark has a frock coat that really looks like fair like Meghan’s designer number. £ 15, Primark Although made in white and pink as opposed to the darker tones of the original design, we think you’ll agree, the shape is super similar. It has the same low waist detail, vertical stripes and spaghetti straps. And for just £ 15, you can’t go wrong, can you? Primark doesn’t have an online site, but be sure to check out the dresses section the next time you’re in store. MORE: Royal Baby Name Traditions The Queen’s Family Follow The Sussexes made 76 engagements during their 16-day tour and Meghan showcased her chic style to perfection the entire time. After Australia, the couple traveled to New Zealand, followed by Fiji and Tonga. Meghan was around four months pregnant with her son Archie, but still looked stunning, even in high heeled wedge shoes. Impressive!







