Fashion
Parisian fashion houses make a timid return to the catwalks
Published on:
Paris (AFP)
French fashion houses are tiptoeing back this week after more than a year of crisis that rocked the industry and left many wondering if the traditional calendar will ever return.
With the easing of pandemic restrictions, many in the Parisian fashion world are hoping that Men’s Fashion Week, starting Tuesday, marks the start of a return to normalcy.
Yet only six of the 72 brands that make up the official Parisian fashion calendar will be presenting live shows this week, although they include two big names in the form of Dior and Hermès.
It follows an equally tentative return to Milan, where only three of the 47 – Dolce and Gabbana, Etro and Armani – offered live events for this week’s Spring / Summer 2022 fashion show.
New York won’t be back in physical form until September, while the new gender-neutral London Fashion Week has also remained fully digital so far.
In Paris, many big names remain confined to computer screens, including Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten, Loewe and Tom Browne.
Pascal Morand, president of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, told AFP that there was “a very strong desire to go back to the physical”.
But he was not ashamed to use the word “phygital” for the current state of affairs.
“It will not be one or the other. It will be both, and it is a sign of innovation,” he insisted.
– ‘Obsolete’ –
Still, many top designers seem to think the days of the rigid spring / summer calendar are over in the four major fashion capitals.
Berluti, for example, said he would now follow his own schedule and showcased his men’s collection in Shanghai in April, reflecting the growing importance of Asian buyers.
Another big absentee from Paris this week is Hedi Slimane, head designer at Céline.
# photo1
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, he declared the fashion calendar “obsolete”, telling Le Monde: “These days, creating a sense of event and scarcity seems more essential than compulsory exercise at a fixed time. “.
His last two collections for men and women, in February and April, were presented through poetic short films set in castles.
Morand played down those absences, saying there had always been names missing from the list and that the institution of the fashion calendar was not in jeopardy.
“C’est la vie,” he said of the missing brands, and highlighted the return of Courrèges and Balenciaga to next month’s haute couture week, as well as the desire of many young brands to join. line-ups.
– ‘Made on Instagram’ –
Brazilian designer Francisco Terra, from young label Neith Nyer, is not among those keen to go back to the traditional way of doing things.
He withdrew from the official event in Paris this week to organize his own parade on Thursday followed by a four-day pop-up store “to directly test customer reactions.”
“I don’t think we really need the schedule,” he told AFP. “The image of a young brand is done on Instagram, with celebrities and especially outside of the seasons.”
# photo2
But some of the more golden names are gearing up for a comeback.
Chanel fashion director Bruno Pavlovsky called last month for “a return to a little discipline”, and the legendary fashion house will be back on the catwalk for next month’s haute couture week at Paris.
Dior too, who already returned to live last week with his mid-season show in Athens.
– ‘A responsability’ –
It’s not just about going back to champagne receptions.
Fashion houses have “a responsibility to their suppliers,” Dior women’s fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP, especially after the terrible economic blow that many have suffered from the pandemic.
However, small fashion houses, whose markets focus on clothing for the ultra-rich outside of Europe, say it is still too early to return to the podium.
# photo3
“We are not going to do a live broadcast knowing that opinion makers from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United States cannot come,” said French designer Julien Fournie.
“At the moment, there is not the right atmosphere,” added his contemporary Stéphane Rolland. “I don’t miss the live shows because I know they will come back eventually.”
AFP 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]