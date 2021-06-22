Generation Z is reinventing masculinity. brands are too | BoF Professional, News and Insights

When TikTok star Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy, arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in late May, he did so with a head of freshly dyed hair, his neck and wrist covered in jewelry and wearing a matching bright red nail polish. his Yves Saint Laurent blazer.

Her ensemble not only recalled Hudson’s status as a Gen Z style icon, but also the increasingly broad definitions of masculinity her generation is embracing, especially when it comes to fashion.

Musicians, influencers and photographers are using social media to push fashion and style standards, and that goes for gay and straight men, said Joel Moore, style blogger and digital designer. The younger generation don’t want to be stuck in a box of what is and is not allowed.

Gen Z are much more flexible about gender roles than previous generations according to Pew Research, they are more likely than any of their generational counterparts to know someone who uses neutral pronouns. Favorite Gen Z celebrities like Harry Styles, ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish and Travis Scott regularly push the standard of style.

The evolving definition of masculinity presents new challenges for brands. Not all consumers are as comfortable with new forms of masculinity as the typical TikTok user. But fashion can no longer only advertise men through a stereotypical male lens.

We need to stop seeing men as two-dimensional creatures who care about sports and grilling because their interests and lives are more complex, said Jasmine Bina, fashion brand’s strategist.

We need to stop seeing men as two-dimensional creatures who care about sports and grilling.

Brands that manage to strike a chord are able to engage with a male audience like never before. Some brands have introduced more gender neutral clothing, including Levis, Stella McCartney, Gucci, PacSun, Nordstrom and Abercrombie & Fitch, with its new brand Social Tourist. Others see a chance to manufacture and market new versions of products specifically for men or customers who identify with men.

Adopting non-sex is the easiest route, but to be completely honest you end up targeting everyone and it mostly hits women, said Sophie Freeman, sales director at digital marketing agency FanBytes. Campaigns are successful when they’re data driven, have a specific niche, and know exactly who they’re targeting.

The evolution of masculinity

Historically, marketing to male buyers has meant creating campaigns around athletes, objectifying women, and other stereotypes about what men like. But as the definition of masculinity has broadened, brands must extend their marketing thinking to men as ideas of masculinity are eroded and reconstructed, said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University. .

For brands, making room for different versions of masculinity also means offering a wide range of designs and products, according to Fenton Jagdeo, co-founder of the Faculty men’s skincare line, which sells men’s nail polish and will launch. other products later this year.

One way to do this is to highlight the many identities of male shoppers, said Bina, the brand strategist. And while many brands go the extra mile to showcase men in less traditionally masculine spaces during Father’s Day campaigns or highlight diversity during June Pride Month marketing, the strategy should be one. consideration throughout the year.

Many more men are the primary caretakers of children, taking up cooking and taking on other roles that were previously considered non-traditional, Bina said.

Victoria Taylor, digital and content marketing consultant, said young male shoppers want to see all body types and personalities. It involves looking beyond athletes and actors in selecting brand partners, taking into account figures like Hudson, who has worked with brands like Lululemon, or Sebeey Chi, a TikTok skater who has worked with Coach.

A big mistake brands make is to use this dream image, but it’s irrelevant and doesn’t look authentic, Taylor said. Branding messages should make them feel less fearful and not feel like they have to live up to that perfect male stereotype.

Kendra Scott, who recently launched a men’s jewelry line, Scott Brothers, said part of the brand’s influencing strategy is to look beyond influencers and work with community members who live near its more than 100 stores, such as firefighters and aquarium workers.

Local marketing, as Scott called the strategy, is better than a TV ad.

In some categories, the need to abandon more traditionally gendered messages is particularly important. British men’s makeup brand War Paint, for example, was ridiculed in 2019 for his name and publicity, seen as an attempt to use toxic masculinity to sell his product.

A big mistake brands make is to use this dream image, but it’s irrelevant and doesn’t look authentic.

Jagdeo said that instead, men’s beauty products should proudly showcase their products to customers.

We just do it: we sell cosmetics, he said. It’s something that is part of a routine and not a crazy show.

Accessible and not intimidating

Of course, not all consumers have embraced a more inclusive idea of ​​masculinity, and there is a risk that in doing so, brands may alienate or even offend in the short term. But Lightman believes the evolution will ultimately help brands compete.

I think the benefit of inclusion … outweighs the alienation of some consumers, he said.

To get in touch with men who may have responded to more traditional male-centric marketing, the answer is not just to keep the status quo, but rather to incorporate elements of it into a more modern approach. Personal care brand Hims, for example, has recruited retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez (who is also a Hims investor) to star in a campaign for their new concealer stick. As a successful athlete, he’s a recognizable figure in some spaces, said Hilary Coles, brand co-founder and vice president of merchandising.

We want to fight the stigma and someone who has identified with a more traditional male space like Major League Baseball will hopefully help expand audiences and help men feel really seen, Coles said. .

Lightman said that for brands, using athletes and other typically macho characters can be an effective way to spark new ideas about masculinity within their consumer base.

It’s a good way to test the waters and present new products and ideas to an audience that might otherwise be reluctant, Lightman said.

Hims experimented with jokes about stereotypes and masculinity, said Coles, an approach also used by brands like shaving and personal care label Dollar Shave Club and soap supplier Dr. Squatch. Lightman said injecting humor into a more traditionally masculine message can help buyers realize how overwhelmed some marketers are.

We use humor and fun and connect culturally with men or people who identify with men, showing them that taking care of yourself shouldn’t be that hard, Coles said. This is something that has always been absent from the men’s market. Everyone’s gotten to be super utility, but we’re spending more time engaging the customer.

Related Articles:

How to sell men’s clothing to women and women’s clothing to men

The rise of genderless beauty

How to create more inclusive recruiting processes