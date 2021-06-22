Denmark beat Russia to finish in the last 16 in astonishing way

Denmark qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 on Monday after a convincing 4-1 victory over Russia which, alongside Belgium’s victory over Finland, saw them finish second in Group B.

Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle gave the Danes their first win of the tournament on a merry night at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Crazy fans drank beer as Denmark scored goals that saw them end the group stage in a party mood after the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s mid-game collapse in their first leg. opening against the Finns.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side face Wales in the round of 16 in Amsterdam on Saturday, while the Russians return home after experiencing the worst in a three-way tie-break with Finland and the Danes.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this. The atmosphere improves every time we’re here in Parken,” Maehle told Danish broadcaster DR.

Hjulmand praised the “incredible” team spirit and friendship after reveling in the celebrations on the pitch.

“If anyone deserves this, it’s our players. I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through,” he told reporters.

“I think it helps the team and I hope it gives the whole country a good time.”

The Danes came into the game scoreless in their first two matches, but a victory over Russia by two or more goals and a loss to Finland would guarantee them leaving the squad as a second-ranked team.

At the opening ceremony of the match, a huge Denmark jersey with “Eriksen 10” written on it was unfurled to the deafening cheers of the supporters, after which a catchy rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” was sung since. the stands.

Once the game started, Denmark continued with the same aggressiveness as in their defeats against Finland and Belgium, but initially struggled to create chances against a side from Russia who were content to keep the tight things.

Home team rated Russia enraged Danish fans by taking their time on set pieces and touches from the middle of the first half.

However, it was the Russians who got the first chance of the game, with Aleksandr Golovin heading towards the goal and creating a great scoring opportunity to shoot straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

– The moment of Damsgaard –

They must have regretted the opportunity six minutes before the break when Damsgaard showed why he was chosen to replace Eriksen as Denmark’s playmaker.

The Sampdoria winger, who turned just 21 at the start of next month, seemed to have all the time in the world when he unleashed a curling strike that whipped Matvei Safonov and caused a blowout in the stands.

With their tails up and the crowd now bouncing in unison, Jannik Vestergaard nearly scored two in as many minutes when he took a corner right next to it.

Denmark continued to press after the restart, but their second came under almost comical circumstances on the hour mark.

Poulsen found it hard to believe his luck when Daler Kuzyaev’s untoward receding pass fell directly in front of the Russian goal, leaving him with the simple task of hitting an empty net and giving Denmark the two goals ahead of which he needed to finish second if Belgium win.

Soon after, the already rowdy Parken supporters let out the loudest cheers of the night as news of Romelu Lukaku’s opener against Finland trickled in, but they were quickly held back by the exclusion of that goal and Russia’s penalty. house by Artem Dzyuba.

They were back on their feet with 15 minutes remaining thanks to Lukas Hradecky’s own goal which gave Belgium a goal ahead and Denmark in second place.

Denmark were now charging forward and Safonov had to make an incredible three back-to-back saves before Christensen hit home a superb long-range shot in the 79th minute.

As the fans, who had been racking a huge racket the entire match, began their celebrations for reaching the knockout stage, Denmark ended the group stage on a high when Maehle scored the fourth minute three minutes later to finish. a perfect evening.

The players and the coaching staff then regrouped in the central circle awaiting confirmation of Belgium’s victory before launching into some crazy celebrations amid the fantastic cheers from the stands.

