Fashion
Denmark beat Russia to finish in the last 16 in astonishing way
Denmark qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 on Monday after a convincing 4-1 victory over Russia which, alongside Belgium’s victory over Finland, saw them finish second in Group B.
Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle gave the Danes their first win of the tournament on a merry night at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Crazy fans drank beer as Denmark scored goals that saw them end the group stage in a party mood after the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s mid-game collapse in their first leg. opening against the Finns.
Kasper Hjulmand’s side face Wales in the round of 16 in Amsterdam on Saturday, while the Russians return home after experiencing the worst in a three-way tie-break with Finland and the Danes.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this. The atmosphere improves every time we’re here in Parken,” Maehle told Danish broadcaster DR.
Hjulmand praised the “incredible” team spirit and friendship after reveling in the celebrations on the pitch.
“If anyone deserves this, it’s our players. I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through,” he told reporters.
“I think it helps the team and I hope it gives the whole country a good time.”
The Danes came into the game scoreless in their first two matches, but a victory over Russia by two or more goals and a loss to Finland would guarantee them leaving the squad as a second-ranked team.
At the opening ceremony of the match, a huge Denmark jersey with “Eriksen 10” written on it was unfurled to the deafening cheers of the supporters, after which a catchy rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” was sung since. the stands.
Once the game started, Denmark continued with the same aggressiveness as in their defeats against Finland and Belgium, but initially struggled to create chances against a side from Russia who were content to keep the tight things.
Home team rated Russia enraged Danish fans by taking their time on set pieces and touches from the middle of the first half.
However, it was the Russians who got the first chance of the game, with Aleksandr Golovin heading towards the goal and creating a great scoring opportunity to shoot straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range.
– The moment of Damsgaard –
They must have regretted the opportunity six minutes before the break when Damsgaard showed why he was chosen to replace Eriksen as Denmark’s playmaker.
The Sampdoria winger, who turned just 21 at the start of next month, seemed to have all the time in the world when he unleashed a curling strike that whipped Matvei Safonov and caused a blowout in the stands.
With their tails up and the crowd now bouncing in unison, Jannik Vestergaard nearly scored two in as many minutes when he took a corner right next to it.
Denmark continued to press after the restart, but their second came under almost comical circumstances on the hour mark.
Poulsen found it hard to believe his luck when Daler Kuzyaev’s untoward receding pass fell directly in front of the Russian goal, leaving him with the simple task of hitting an empty net and giving Denmark the two goals ahead of which he needed to finish second if Belgium win.
Soon after, the already rowdy Parken supporters let out the loudest cheers of the night as news of Romelu Lukaku’s opener against Finland trickled in, but they were quickly held back by the exclusion of that goal and Russia’s penalty. house by Artem Dzyuba.
They were back on their feet with 15 minutes remaining thanks to Lukas Hradecky’s own goal which gave Belgium a goal ahead and Denmark in second place.
Denmark were now charging forward and Safonov had to make an incredible three back-to-back saves before Christensen hit home a superb long-range shot in the 79th minute.
As the fans, who had been racking a huge racket the entire match, began their celebrations for reaching the knockout stage, Denmark ended the group stage on a high when Maehle scored the fourth minute three minutes later to finish. a perfect evening.
The players and the coaching staff then regrouped in the central circle awaiting confirmation of Belgium’s victory before launching into some crazy celebrations amid the fantastic cheers from the stands.
td / jc
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]