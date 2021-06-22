Fashion training program for refugees launched





The National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI) presented on June 20 its project “Fashion deserves the world”, thanks to which 15 young refugees and migrants who wish to pursue a career in fashion will be able to study and find work in Italian companies.

A project to enable 15 young refugees and migrants to pursue careers in fashion was presented on the occasion of World Refugee Day on June 20 and Milan Men’s Fashion Week from 18 to 22 June. The project, called “Fashion Deserves the World”, will enable 15 young refugees and migrants to study and then find work in several companies in the fashion sector. It is part of a calendar of initiatives promoted by the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR. To promote the project, the National Italian Fashion Chamber (Camera nazionale della Moda -CNMI) partnered with Mygrants, a start-up and charity company founded and run by Christian Richmond Nzi. The company offers micro-learning programs in three languages ​​to help migrants and refugees consolidate their skills and find employment. Opportunities for migrants and businesses “Fashion deserves the world” is not only an opportunity for refugees but also for Italian companies, said CNMI President Carlo Capasa. “With retirements expected over the next three to four years, there will be 40,000 vacancies,” he said. “Two years are needed to train new professional figures and it would be a disaster to lose the quality of our craftsmen who leave their jobs without heirs. Our objective is to find these heirs and in this sense migrants and refugees are assets” , said Capasa. went on to say. “We’re starting with this small project which we hope will soon grow into a big one,” he said, likening it to laying the foundation stones for a building he hopes will grow. Capasa also called for “specific training paths, including at government level”. Laura Lucci, who is in charge of partnerships with the private sector for UNHCR Italia, called the project “a win-win operation. Businesses need a renewal of well-trained and motivated people and, according to the latest macroeconomic studies, the diversity brought by migrants is an added value “, she added. Lucci admitted that the CNMI “was forging a new path”. Applications open on June 21 Applications open on June 21 for migrants, refugees and stateless persons with a good knowledge of Italian and a strong desire to work in the sector. Applications should be sent to the Mygrants organization website. They will be reviewed by the startup and by CNMI. The 15 finalists will then participate in training sessions and start working in different companies working under the aegis of the CNMI. The initiative has secured sponsorship from the Ethical Fashion Initiative, a United Nations ethical fashion project, and is part of the program promoted by CNMI in 2018 to promote inclusiveness and bring more diversity to fashion. “Together we will continue to do crazy things, to make them normal,” said Christian Richmond Nzi, Founder and CEO of Mygrants.

