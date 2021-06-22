Sustainable bridesmaid dresses brand Nola London launches





Nola London, a new brand of sustainable bridesmaid dresses, was started by a duo with thirty years of combined purchasing and design experience from Topshop and Asos. Best friends Abigail Heinimann and Sophia Munro seek to challenge the one-outfit bridesmaid’s mindset with Nola London by producing modern dresses that are both stylish and durable. The duo spotted a lack of sustainable, ethically made and stylish bridesmaid dresses that their friends would want to wear and wear again when planning their own weddings as bridesmaids. The seasonless brand is launching with seven silhouettes designed to adapt to different styles and body types. Key looks include Willow, an ethereal wrap dress with flowing ruffles framing the neckline, back and skirt, Emily, an elegant puff sleeve dress with boned bodice and flowing skirt, Lily, a modern, sleek, slip-on midi minimalist inspired by the 90s and Romy, a coordinating offer including an open back cropped top with a matching high waisted maxi skirt. Image: Courtesy of Nola London Nola London seeks to shake up the bridesmaids market with a sustainable offering Nola London takes a slow, local approach, with each dress made to order, 4-6 weeks after ordering, in her studio in central London. This means the brand can eliminate the risk of overproduction and waste, support UK manufacturers and minimize its carbon footprint. Each dress is made from 100% EcoVero viscose, with a blend of bamboo and EcoVero viscose for the linings. EcoVero viscose fibers are derived from renewable and certified wood and pulp sources and meet the highest environmental standards of European ecolabels throughout their life cycle, from extraction to production and to elimination. Each zipper on the dresses is also made from recycled plastic, while the dress labels are produced in Pembrokeshire from recycled polyester, and the brand’s packaging is kept to a minimum and made from FSC certified paper and recycled. Image: Courtesy of Nola London Developing our brand while respecting the environment has always been at the heart of our concerns, said Abigail Heinimann and Sophia Munro in the brand’s lookbook. Having worked in fast fashion, we know the demands it can place on its manufacturing communities and the planet. We have taken into account every element of our materials and our production, in order to minimize our environmental impact. We want our dresses to last a lifetime, not forever. Nola London’s prices range from 160 to 310 pounds and are available through its website or in its London studio. Image: Courtesy of Nola London

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos