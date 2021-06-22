Rick Owens on the corruption of the classics

Many of the products that you misrepresent are very recognizable iconic pieces. With Converse, did you have any kind of emotional attachment? Did you wear Chuck Taylor when you were a kid?

I wasn’t cool enough when I was a kid.

I doubt it a little.

No, no, of course I did. We’ve all done it. Anyone who wanted to look like the Ramones. And the Ramones were my style idols. They still are, in a way. I associate Converse a lot with the Ramones, and that’s what makes Converse look like a symbol of the scrappy outsider to a lot of people.

Their gaze was so accessible. Some of the guys were pretty cute, they weren’t the prettiest, but they had the right hair, they had the right thinness, they had the right languor, they had an element of danger. And the music was very cartoonish. The lyrics are very simple yet straightforward in such a perfect Japanese flower arrangement as a haiku. They are like a punk haiku.

You have been inspired by the Ramones for a very long time.

There are certain things in place when you go into creative fulfillment, when you are at an age where you start to recognize what attracts you, creatively, that stays with you all of your life.

We all have a moodboard in our heads of everything that has started to affect us aesthetically at some point. And the Ramones were really a part of it, when I started collecting all my amulets, symbols and ideas that would come together to become my personal little religion.

But I am very conscious of not staying in the past. I’m always on the lookout for the new Ramones. When I see music now, I think to myself: you don’t shock me enough. I want you to hit me in the face.