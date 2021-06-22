Cannes at the party of Marco Bellocchio – Global Briefs – Deadline





Marco Bellocchio Cannes Honor

Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes edition. He will go to the French fest to present his last photo, Marx can wait, filmed on July 16, before receiving its award at the closing ceremony on July 17. Bellocchio has been a regular at the Cannes Competition over the years, with photos ranging from Henry IV in 1984 to The traitor in 2019. “Marco has always questioned institutions, traditions, personal and collective history. In each of his works, almost involuntarily, or at least as naturally as possible, he revolutionizes the established order, ”said Cannes president Pierre Lescure. “We are proud to recognize Marco Bellocchio, one of the great masters of Italian cinema after 56 years of fascinating work, succeeding his director friends Bernardo Bertolucci, Manoel de Oliveira and Agnès Varda. He is a filmmaker, an author and a poet, ”added General Delegate Thierry Fremaux. Related story Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in survival thriller “Suddenly” for “A Prophet” Scribe & Studiocanal: Hot Cannes Market Package Edinburgh Film Fest hires new director

Kristy Matheson will take over as the new director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. In her role as Creative Director at the Scottish Center for the Moving Image, Matheson will also oversee the Filmhouse cinemas. The director comes from her position as Film Director at the Australian National Museum of Screen Culture and has over 20 years of experience in distribution, film festivals and the museum industry. “I have had the immense privilege of leading the strategic direction of the Film department in a multidisciplinary museum that places curiosity, collaboration and the public at the center of everything it does. I am delighted to incorporate this programming philosophy into my new role at CMI, ”commented Matheson of his new role. UK Debut of “Pretty Red Dress” Sets

Natey Jones, Alexandra Burke and Temilola Olatunbosun will lead the cast of Pretty red dress, Dionne Edwards’ first feature film. The photo is from Teng Teng Films, in collaboration with the BFI, BBC Film and the Sundance Institute. It’s the story of a South London family and how their life revolves around a red dress. Georgia Goggin produces with Bennett McGhee as executive producer. Protagonist Pictures manages sales. Sky Studios signs development agreement with Noah Media Group

Sky Studios has signed a development agreement with Noah Media Group, the sports documentary production company, whose Steve McQueen: Man and Le Mans. Under the pact, Noah will create a list of feature documentaries for Sky factual channels. NBCUniversal will have a first look option for global distribution. The first collaboration between Noah and Sky Studios is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos