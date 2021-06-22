Regina Grad Wearing Her Grandma’s 50-Year-Old Dress to High School Prom

Lauren Hodgins first remembers seeing the green brocade dress she’ll wear to her high school prom this Saturday when she was a little girl, living on a farm outside of Craven, Saskatchewan.

The full-length formal dress was kept in a garment bag in a closet at her parents’ house. It hadn’t been worn in decades, not since her grandmother Phyllis Schwann wore it in the 1960s for one of the many official events she attended alongside her husband, Dr Paul Schwann. , a pioneer of sports medicine in Saskatchewan who died in 1974.

Hodgins said the dress was one of many dresses his grandfather had custom made for his grandmother in the 1950s and 1960s.

In fact, the 50-year-old dress still has the “Original ElizabethAnn Gowns” tag carefully sewn into one of the seams.

Phyllis and Paul Schwann on their wedding day. (Pam Schwann)

Hodgins said she was about 12 when her mom Pam first pulled the dress out and let her try it on. Hodgins was instantly wowed and immediately thought this would make the perfect graduation gown.

“When I first saw it something clicked. It was so gorgeous I knew I wanted to wear it,” said Hodgins, now 18 and a grade 12 student at the school. secondary school Dr. Martin Leboldus in Regina.

“There is so much feeling with it. It was really special.”

Hodginsis will be heading to the University of Regina in the fall to study pre-vet medicine and play for the Cougars women’s basketball team.

Phyllis Schwann died in 2018, but was aware of her granddaughter’s plans to change the dress and wear it until graduation.

Lauren Hodgins used to try on her grandmother’s dress when she was little. (Pam Schwann)

The dress embodies the elegant simplicity of its time.

Sleeveless and with a slightly scalloped neckline, its close-fitting cut flares at the bottom ending in a muslin flounce.

Cascades of golden lace applied from the neckline, overlaid with seafoam green brocade.

Last year, with the pandemic in full swing and plans for any sort of graduation ceremony uncertain, Hodgins began sketching out what she would like the dress to look like, if and when she got a chance to wear it. at the Bal.

Lauren’s sketch for her dress. (Richard Agecoutay / CBC)

The dress has been perfectly preserved over the years and has shown little sign of wear.

However, Hodgins encountered a few significant hurdles in using the dress for the ball. She is 5’11 ” (over six feet from heels). His grandmother was around 5’4 ” tall. The dress came to her mid-calf instead of the floor length it was meant to be.

A local designer enlisted to remake the dress

With a sketchbook in hand, Hodgins reached out to Regina designer Dean Renwick to help him modify the dress to suit both her sketch and her stature.

“We got a phone call from a young lady who told us she had her grandmother’s dress on and brought this beautiful 1960s style brocade. And it’s in a gorgeous froth green. of sea, ”Renwick said.

“The minute we saw it, we were like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but let’s do it. “”

We had to lengthen the hem 20-30 inches. – Dean Renwick

Renwick said he often gets orders from people wanting to reinvent a vintage dress. In this case, the challenge was to keep the look and design of the dress, but tailor it to fit a completely different setting.

“We had to lengthen the hem 20 to 30 inches,” Renwick said.

“It was a very small dress made more for a petite woman. Whereas Lauren is a bit taller and more athletic.”

Renwick and Hodgins both wanted the dress to stay true to its original design, but they had to change the piece significantly to make it proportionate. It meant trying to find material to match 50-year-old fabric during a pandemic.

“The first time I went to buy matching fabric I couldn’t find anything. It wasn’t until two months later when I went back shopping that I found one locally,” Renwick said. .

Renwick had to let out the hips, add about two inches of mesh over the shoulders, and lengthen the chiffon bottom of the dress. He also sewed a bespoke mask to complete the dress.

“We had to put our shoulders down because it was pretty much choking me,” Hodgins said.

Renwick camouflaged the mesh and some of the other adjustments by adding the gold lace applique. He also discreetly sewed his own label inside the dress, the opposite of the original ElizabethAnn label, reflecting the collaboration of two designers over six decades.

Dean Renwick sewn his designer label into the modified dress to reflect the collaboration between the designers. (Colleen Silinsiorn / CBC)

Renwick said the alternations have taken several adjustments and an eight-hour-a-day week.

“I love her. I love her. I love the way she looks. I love the fact that she wears herself beautifully in it. She styles her hair and jewelry exactly as it should be,” he said. .

“I think from top to bottom it looks exquisite.”

Hodgins said the finished dress was perfect.

“It’s almost royal. It reminds me a lot of my grandmother. She stood in a very regal manner and was always quite feminine.”

The finished dress. (Pam Schwann)

As the pandemic has changed plans for a traditional ball this year, Hodgins’ graduating class attends a celebration at the RCMP Heritage Center on Saturday, June 26.

Students will take part in a grand walk, view virtual toasts and slide shows, take photos and mingle with their formal wear before heading to a local restaurant for dinner.

For Hodgins, the day wraps up a rough year and will have added meaning as she walks in dressed in her grandmother’s dress.

“It’s going to be so special to have this part with me.”