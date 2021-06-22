Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ opens Paris Fashion Week with monologue – WWD





“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy donned a colorful and trendy piece of clothing – a printed camp shirt – to officially declare Paris Fashion Week menswear open for the Spring / Summer 2022 season. On a video recorded in Los Angeles and posted on the official Paris Fashion Week website, Levy described himself as a “lifelong fashion fan – and someone who has once been sued in Place Vendome by a man who was shaking me a chicken wing ”. He left the poultry incident a mystery and went on to describe his “good fortune” wearing “pretty amazing clothes” on the hit CBC sitcom, which wrapped up its sixth season last year. “Helping dress and styling our characters gave me a better understanding of how fashion plays such an important role in our everyday life – how a well-constructed piece of clothing can help you stand a little taller, to you. carry a little more confidence and express who you are without ever having to say a word, ”Levy said. “Putting on my Rick Owens everyday, stepping into the character of David Rose, immediately made me feel at home. I felt strong, powerful and special. And that’s the beauty of fashion. A bold, real-life dresser that sported Dior military jackets and Loewe trench coats – and for his video monologue, Valentino flowery – Levy noted that not long ago, men’s clothing was ” somehow relegated to the back of the store. “ He applauded that men’s fashion opened up – very loud. “We can now wear Thom Browne kilts instead of dress pants and lemon-yellow sequined turtlenecks instead of button-down shirts,” he said enthusiastically. “There isn’t a more exciting time for men’s clothing than right now, as the designer featured this week continues to reinvent the category. “ Levy has said he will wake up early or stay awake late to watch the live broadcasts and creative videos to be unveiled over the next week, promising to put on his “fanciest reading glasses” when he opens his door. laptop. The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, which organizes Paris Fashion Weeks, lists 72 designers and brands on its official calendar, which runs until June 27. Dior and Hermès are among five physical shows after two seasons of largely digital presentations. Major brands and designers on the program include Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Dries Van Noten, Loewe, Dunhill, Jil Sander and, for the first time, Burberry, which will air a show on June 23. Other household names on the calendar include Lanvin, Walter Van Beirendonck, Isabel Marant, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Paul Smith, JW Anderson, Lemaire, Thom Browne, Y / Project and Matthew Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM. As France has lifted many restrictions related to the pandemic, men’s clothing week has been allowed for physical presentations and physical performances, which are usually broadcast live. The federation has built a digital platform in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that scuttled regular parades, and noted that all live shows and presentations filmed this month will continue to be shown online “and will benefit of the global amplification network of our partners “. Watch the video here: See also: Seven ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fashion Facts You Probably Don’t Know Dan Levy calls on Thom Browne for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wedding finale Yarns and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ patterns will be offered to artisans







