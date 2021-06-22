Ven Mens Spring 2022 – WWD





The invitation to the Vìen digital show for spring was a vinyl record with Rome-based artist’s “Babylon” Zero Portrait, the soundtrack to the brand’s fashion film. Music seems to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration for designer Vincenzo Palazzo, who this time remembers Manchester’s famous nightclub, The Hacienda, a hotbed of the acid house movement that took the city’s party scene by storm. the late 80s and early 90s. While the video shot at Milan club Magazzini Generali didn’t quite telegraph the rave attitude of Hacienda’s heyday (search for Peter J Walsh footage online for a better look), the feel of the early ’90s manifested in clothing, a makeover of British attire with some Mod inflections. The stitching was boxy and twisted via patchwork constructions combining wool and denim, accented by narrow ties and crisp white shirts. Dark indigo sleeved trench coats were thrown over a silk shirt embellished with a psychedelic print – a pretty literal reference to the acid house done in various color combinations, from rusty tones to grass greens. Elsewhere, the designer hit the runway with workwear-inspired baggy pants with flap pockets and oversized shirts accessorized with bulky fanny packs that read more mountaineer than party animal. While subcultures are great references to play with, the collection lacked the rebellious spirit one would expect from a Joy Division and New Order fan like Palazzo.







