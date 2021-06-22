How Cultural Merch took over fashion

For Not In Paris, we have joined forces with two cultural institutions Café de Flore and Perrotin, but we are not the only ones. Below, we explore how cultural institutions have taken over fashion.

When a branded baseball cap from JStor, the college library, resurfaced on the timeline a few months ago, a brash fury flooded (a very specific corner of) Twitter, with people searching for a cop way. The $ 15 Daddy’s Hat, which hasn’t been in circulation since 2017, has now become something of a grail, with eBay scraps for over $ 200. It seems that between the rarity of the OG cap and these ridiculous resale margins, JStor has, albeit accidentally, fallen into Supreme territory.

The thirst for an otherwise mundane navy accessory that’s normcore at best, downright ugly at worst is emblematic of our collective obsession with all things merch. Especially if this merchandise signals some sort of cultural pedigree. And over the past year, the trend has accelerated, with restaurants, museums and publications getting closer and closer to fashion. That’s not to say these relationships have never existed before, the most famous being that of Vogue and MoMas The Costume Institute. That’s right, we’re now wearing those affiliations in all caps on a gift shop t-shirt.

Modern merchandising dates back to the 1960s when, during the post-war boom, Miami printing companies began sporting beach towels and T-shirts with the names of local resorts. Our current affliction, however, dates back to 2016, when Demna Gvasalia released a canary yellow Vetements t-shirt, splashed with the DHL logo. It was ironic, it was camp, and it divided opinions.

From that point on, other designers began to absorb and play with corporate culture visuals in their own work, see Palaces riff on PayPal, Christopher Shannons Sports Direct piss-takes or Opening Ceremonys Kodak. capsule the same year.

Beyond all the identity theft, however, the actual merchandise was experiencing a renaissance. Foam fingers and glow sticks aside, record companies began to seek support from design studios, turning concert memorabilia into full-fledged fashion categories. In 2016, the clothes sold at the Justin Biebers Purpose World Tour were designed by Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God and ended up in a capsule collection at Barneys. Likewise, Kanye Wests’ Life of Pablo outfit was the work of Virgil Abloh collaborator Cali Thornhill DeWitt, and had fans, as well as hypebeasts, lining up around the block. This, added to a strategy of short-lived pop-up shops and rare product drops, meant that the group’s merch had, for the first time, aligned with all streetwear praise.

Then came 2018. Logo-heavy promotional clothing had shifted from novelty to luxury, creating an opportunity for cultural establishments to expand their reach. Against the backdrop of false information discourse, Sacai unveiled its AW18 collection, with a flurry of branded clothing from The New York Times; A-COLD-WALL * did the same but with the Londons National Gallery; Virgil Abloh released a range of Air Force 1 in collaboration with MoMA; and Raf worked extensively with the Andy Warhol Foundation during his senior year at Calvin Klein.

As a result, our attitudes towards luxury began to develop. What was once heavily coded, say, the angled silhouettes of Phoebe Philos and the Stan Smiths, has now become evident. We didn’t need a white Cline shirt to suggest we could subscribe to the New York Times, we could just wear the newspaper collaboration with the studies instead.

Fast forward to now. During the pandemic, merch took on a whole new meaning. When it became clear that the restrictions weren’t going to be lifted anytime soon, removing a t-shirt from your favorite place became a way to support them during the crisis and tap into a real sense of community that we had. all envy. In London, foodie haunts like Top Cuve, St John and Cornerstone have sold their prestige if you know, you know via t-shirts decorated with line-drawn illustrations signaling the orange wine drinker in the same way as a Color-coded handkerchief may have indicated your sexuality in the ’70s. It was a secret handshake for those who know the best place is always at the bar.

In the United States, the same idea was greeted with a little more altruism. Nonprofits like Merch4Relief have teamed up with district locals so patrons can support their favorite restaurants alongside much smaller deli and bodegas. After all, there are much better margins on a printed t-shirt than on a plate of food.

As the merchandise moved from cultural institutions to cult institutions, The Cut heralded the rise of Zizmorcore, an embrace of hyperlocality whereby you can, literally, wear a slice of the city on your sleeve. Of course, these types of local memorabilia have always been used to telegraph the community, but they have grown in importance over the past year or so. Nostalgia quickly became a coping mechanism for those of us stuck in a seemingly endless carousel of blockages, so it’s little surprise that merch, a memory of sorts, found such resonance. If you can’t make it to your favorite restaurant or museum, the least you can do is wear the T-shirt.

This new wave of merch has emerged separately from any runway trend, suggesting that we may have reached a saturation point when it comes to the traditional formula for designer merch. Worship products, however, tap into a desire for a deeper and more authentic connection, which also doesn’t have to be limited to first-hand experience. After all, how many of us who wear the New Yorker tote end up reading the magazine? In the same way that a J-Stor cap might signal an arts graduate, carrying one of the publications reading bags or otherwise indicate an alliance with a broader cultural connoisseur. Likewise, when the Browns East London outpost stocked a shipment of Fanellis Cafe (New York) and Restaurante Da Japonesa (Brazil) t-shirts, the range quickly ran out. But it was in Shoreditch, which means most shoppers would never have visited either of the restaurants. Yet the inherent power and appeal of merch is that it’s rooted in notions of belonging. To feel like part of something bigger than ourselves. Even if it’s tangential, it’s just as enticing.

Lest he become a complete victim of the resale complex, JStor has no plans to restock his beloved cap. On the contrary, it is proof that what we wear has almost nothing to do with clothes. Because the desire we feel for merch is really endemic to the fashion proposition. It is an identity marker, an artefact of our tastes, our affiliations and our communities. Or at least, what we would like them to be. The value of an item rarely correlates with its inherent quality, and that’s no more obvious than a lovingly worn souvenir t-shirt. This is the same reason why tourists buy these college sweaters on the market stalls. Did they go to Harvard? Probably not. But sometimes it is enough to be enveloped in this association.