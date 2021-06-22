2021 Hyundai Venue Denim Interior Review: Dress for Less





Complete presentation of Hyundai Venue A mixed bag of materials As the name of the 2021 Hyundai Venue Denim suggests, its exterior and interior are covered in Hyundai’s denim blue color. Inside, Hyundai uses blue faux leather and plastic throughout the interior. The genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel also benefits from the Denim treatment. The contrasting beige plastic makes the space look even more like a yacht club, for better or for worse. See the 29 photos See the 29 photos As good as the Hyundai Venue Denim looks, the cheap hard plastic is noticeable. The elbow rests, which aren’t even padded on the SE and SEL trims, are covered in an ultra-thin layer of padding that doesn’t do much for comfort. The center armrest, also blue, offers a little more support on long journeys. The rear seat receives the same armrest treatment. Rear passengers have to settle for poor legroom, but adult passengers who rode in the back during our stay with the Venue Denim for short trips didn’t complain about being cramped. However, we expect the space to eventually feel cramped on long journeys. Expect the interior of the Venue Denim to be quite noisy, especially on rough surfaces or on the highway. One of our photographers remarked that he had felt “quite a bad wind noise due to the blocky shape of the place on the highway, and the engine noise is harsh”. The hatch can accommodate a decent amount of gear, provided you use your best Tetris skills. Technical integration and user-friendliness See the 29 photos See the 29 photos As a top-of-the-line version of the Hyundai Venue, the Denim gets an 8.0-inch screen that’s larger than the standard. There’s no ledge underneath to rest your fingers on as you try to touch the screen, but you can rest your hand on the infotainment unit and navigate the menus. This is especially useful when you are driving on standard Apple CarPlay or Android Auto systems. Otherwise, most of the other orders for the 2021 Hyundai Venue Denim are placed logically; The three-module design of the HVAC controls is the only exception we noticed during our tenure with the Venue. The leftmost pod is the temperature control dial, while the right one controls the fan speed. The central circle does not actually rotate; it simply displays the temperature. We have caught this pimple time and time again and it got us frustrated. Internal review: Verdict See the 29 photos See the 29 photos With compelling competitors in the compact crossover SUV segment such as the Kia Soul, the 2021 Hyundai Venue Denim offers a stylish interior at a lower cost. The base venue starts at just $ 18,470, but this full-content model has an MSRP of $ 23,390 after including the $ 155 floor mats. While we’re not fans of the mediocre strips of plastic chunks, the interior of the Hyundai Venue Denim stands out as an extremely attractive and well-assembled environment for quick trips around town. However, due to the barely padded armrests, those looking for a comfortable long-haul cockpit may want to look elsewhere. This seems good! More details?

