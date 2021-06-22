Benjamin Peters: a legacy of entrepreneurship





ITHACA, NY In 1994, Peter Parkes bought Irv Lewis, an upscale men’s clothing store, on Ithaca Commons. Upon purchasing Irv Lewis, Parkes rebranded the store as Benjamin Peters, after himself and his newborn son, Benjamin. Still wearing men’s formal wear, athletic wear, and footwear, Parkes also added on-site tailoring to the mix. < class=""> Photo courtesy of The Ithaca Journal Archives Now, after nearly 30 years, Parkes is handing over the baton to another young man ready to carry on his legacy. Sam Parlett, an eight-year employee, decided to buy the store last spring, following in Parkes’ entrepreneurial footsteps. Parlett, originally from Ithacan, returned to his hometown in the summer of 2013 after attending art school. As well as knowing how to tie a tie, Parlett said he started out without being interested in retail and menswear. However, he was quickly able to find art in what Benjamin Peters does, especially tailoring. [Tailoring is] an endangered art form that really takes time and there aren’t a lot of people responding to that, Parlett said, I really like it and I like what I do. Mr Parkes said Parlett became a successful merchant, a sales leader, and began attending fashion shows where he became the shopper and merchandiser of the stores’ clothing. Even during the pandemic, honing his sewing skills, Parkes said of his apprentice. I knew I could trust Sam to run the business. < class=""> Of course, Parlett won’t keep everything the same at Benjamin Peters in the fall, he plans to add women’s clothing to the store directory in addition to their own line of khakis and couture, which now includes clothing bought outside. from their store. The boutique also offers a new program of customizable costumes that Parlettt is thrilled about. Customers will be able to choose the fabric, color, pattern and have them customized, making the process more personal than before. I felt he was the right person to continue the legacy Stu Lewis gave me, Parkes said. I feel good to pay it to the youngest entrepreneur. Parlett echoed that sentiment saying they gave me a chance. I was young and a bit aimless. He added that I was really able to take control of who I am as a person. It’s the power of clothes. Parlett said that under his stewardship, customers can expect the same quality and excellent after-sales service that has earned them local recognition and trust. He also plans to keep the store’s name the same. I want to work here as long as possible, Parlett said. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. I am so passionate about it.

