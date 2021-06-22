Shop local at these oceanfront stores on Delaware beaches

In South Bethany Beach, head to Water Lili for stylish clothes with a bohemian touch. / Photo by Rita D. Photography

Relax on Delaware beaches this summer while shopping at local boutiques, surf shops, coastal decor stores and more.

Rehoboth Beach

Stitch-Stash

Stitch-Stash is a paradise for all those who love embroidery and cross stitch. Located at 28 N. First St. in Rehoboth, the specialty store sells everything related to cross stitch. With a warm atmosphere in the store, customers are welcome to sit in the store to create embroidered designs. Plus, pick up everything you need for embroidery, including hundreds of intricate designs to embroider yourself.

28 N First St., Rehoboth Beach; 569-0063

Hula sue

If you are looking for some excellent, trendy styles in the Rehoboth area, stop by Hula Sue. Located on Rehoboth Avenue, this boutique is bursting with styles with light, flowing fabrics and coastal patterns. The shop describes the typical Hula Sue girl as a creative spirit with a great sense of style.

149 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 227-1012

Bomb Shop

Shop for clothes, shoes, accessories and more at this Rehoboth store. The store has two other locations in West Ocean City, and the Rehoboth location is a further extension of their previous two storefronts. Fashion items are always fresh and on-trend for women who love arty chic style.

125 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 213-7138

Octopus of the Sun

This psychedelic boutique is entering its 34th summer season this year. Sunshine Octopus offers a unique selection of bohemian clothing for women and men, jewelry, tapestries, bags, posters and more. This boutique claims to be the oldest psychedelic boutique on the beach, where you’ll find treasures from the 60s and beyond.

149 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 227-8674

Mod Chalet

This upscale coastal home decor and gift store is full of great finds. Open since 2008, the beach boutique offers a selection of items ranging from bedding to birthday gifts. Buyers can find everything from decorative items for the beach house to a gift for a friend.

247 A Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach; 227-7277

Grace Boutique

Grace boutique is a women’s clothing and accessories boutique tucked away in the heart of downtown Rehoboth. The store encourages mothers and daughters to come and shop together, as they will both find fashionable items to suit their personal styles.

36 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 212-5092

Something comfortable

This lingerie and loungewear boutique is known for its collection of comfortable bras and sleepwear. With over 20 bra brands and sizes ranging from 30AA to 56J, Something Comfort is ready to help women find solutions to their wardrobe needs. This Rehoboth store offers a bra fitting service to all customers, and with COVID-19 precautions, Zoom virtual appointments are available. If you decide to shop in person, browse a selection of comfortable bras, designer lingerie, loungewear, and other apparel.

122 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 227-6180

Lewes

Twila farrell

This Lewes boutique offers fashion items for women of all ages and styles. Open since 1989, owner Twilia Farrell uses her knowledge of over 30 years of the fashion industry to provide shoppers with excellent products. This year, Farrell plans to add a new fashion that is both beautiful and comfortable, citing the shift to more casual lifestyles.112 Second Street, Lewes; 645-7007

The Bungalow on the 2nd floor

This Lewes boutique was created with the goal of creating a curated boutique for the customer who lives for the satisfaction of finding the perfect piece to complete an outfit, decorate a room or give a loved one, according to owner Caitlin Weaver. The 2nd floor bungalow offers a wide range of products ranging from clothing and accessories to interior decoration.

142 Second Street, Lewes; 644-1544

Roller

Stop by this casual boutique to shop for popular brands like Southern Tide, Kahala, Olukai, Mizzen + Main and more. This independent outfitter also sells its own private label, Shorebreak. The label consists of everything from t-shirts, hats, shorts, swimwear, sweatshirts, woven shirts, flannels, outerwear and UPF gear.

123 Second Street, Lewes; 645-8488

First supply of skates

First State Skate Supply is Delawares’ premier mobile skate store. The mobile store is usually located in the Big Chill Surf Cantina and Taco Reho parking lot or the Skatepark in Epworth, located in Rehoboth. This store carries brands such as Real, Independent, Venture, Thrasher, and Mini Logo. The shop sells t-shirts and other accessories to help fund the Epworth Skatepark and to support the Georgetown Boys and Girls Club.

745-0035

Dewey Beach

Surf & Skate Sierra Moon

Open since 1992, this surf shop embraces the coastal lifestyle and offers quality surf, skate and beach wear. Sierra Moon Surf & Skate offers some of the latest trends in surfing and skateboarding for beach lovers.

16 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach; 227-3622

Bethany Beach

Fish tales

Enjoy an array of decorations, gifts and clothing at this Bethany boutique. The store has the traditional selection of graphic tees and local souvenirs for beach goers looking for something to take home. The store also offers unique artwork and decoration for the beach house.

116 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach; 539-7676

Alice and Laila

This Bethany store is named after the owner, Mary Donahues, two granddaughters, Alice and Laila. The boutique offers women’s clothing in various styles, from bohemian to the most traditional. Customers can also shop for accessories and home decor, as well as many popular brands including Barefoot Dreams, iLenin, Kinross, Finley, and Hinson Wu.

26 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach; 500-0948

Thorny girl

From the cactus mural outside the boutique to the trendy merchandise inside the store, this boutique offers a fresh, modern twist to the traditional surf shop. At the front of the store you will find clothing, jewelry, home decor, and other handmade items. At the back of the store you’ll find a selection of surf and skate gear for guys and girls. The store is conveniently located next to Reynolds Back Door Board Co., which shapes custom surfboards and does on-site surfboard repairs.

35308 Atlantic Avenue, Millville; 604-9022

Tropicana swimwear

Located on Bethany’s promenade, this women’s fashion and swimwear store is a great spot for beach wear. Find exciting prints, beautiful summer dresses and plenty of options for swimwear.

97 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach; 537-6164

Water lili

A women’s boutique offering chic clothing with a bohemian twist, Water Lili encourages customers to have fun at the beach while sporting gorgeous looks. The shop also offers paddleboarding lessons and ocean trips throughout the summer.

8 Garfield Pkwy., South Bethany; 539-1110

Fenwick Island

Pottery place

From planters to accessories, Pottery Place offers a wide selection of merchandise from around the world. The Fenwick Island store imports its items from Indonesia, Africa and Thailand, to name a few.

1500 Coastal Road, Fenwick Island; 539-3603

Christines Consignments

In this consignment store, find lightly used clothing, interior decoration, jewelry and more. This resale store offers unique finds for anyone who enjoys shopping in thrift stores or consignments.

1300 Coast Road, Fenwick Island; 537-1037

Double body

At Body Double Swimwear, get ready to experience convenient customer service in choosing the perfect swimsuit. Liz Welch, the owner of this swimwear store in Fenwick Island, knows that shopping for swimwear can be intimidating. Customers are expected to feel welcome, at ease, and completely at ease. In addition, the store has other clothing items that allow customers to organize all their vacations in one store.

1010 Coastal Road, Fenwick Island; 537-1444

Beach vacation shop

Visit this contemporary boutique with a touch of coastal style. The boutique offers men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and Fenwick Island branded clothing. Located in Sunshine Plaza, this boutique is sure to appeal to shoppers of all ages. Find brands like Lulub, Elan, Ocean Drive, Hook & Tackle, and Weekender. In addition, if you visit with a copy of the Delaware today Beach Guide, get a 10% discount on your purchase.

1500 Coastal Road, Fenwick Island; 581-0481

Eclectic

This Fenwick Island boutique offers everything from vintage finds to trendy fashions. If you want some really special pieces of shabby chic furniture and vintage items, this shop is the place to find the piece you’ve been looking for. The store also offers collectibles, gifts, and nautical accessories for your beach house.

1200 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island; 581-0218