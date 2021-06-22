Big Lots Expands Clothing Assortment With New Brands, Providing Customers With Everyday Clothing At Incredible Prices





Neighborhood discount retailer Big Lots invites customers to explore stylish deals with new offerings from brands like Reebok, Weekend Soul, One World, Como Vintage and more, now available in store and online Columbus, Ohio, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – As summer approaches, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Launches New and Expanded Clothing Line, the Largest Ever for the Whole Family, Now Available in Stores Nationwide and online on BigLots.com. With apparel from leading sportswear company Reebok and the arrival of brand new everyday wear brands like One world, Como Vintage and Weekend Soul, Big Lots is the ultimate destination for those looking to add new finds to their wardrobe, with stylish offers for every season and occasion. Whether customers are looking for affordable basics to complement their seasonal wardrobe or a trendy top that’s sure to impress at those endless Zoom gatherings, Big Lots has some amazing deals on the latest trends. “There is no denying that the past 18 months have changed the way we dress in the morning, choosing functional everyday clothes that are comfortable, yet fashionable. We kept this in mind when deciding to significantly expand our clothing assortment with new brands, styles and options for each customer, ”said Bruce thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots. “We know our savvy BIGioniare shoppers feel like a million dollars when they search our stores for the best deals in town, and we want them to feel the same when wearing our new collections of designer clothing. high quality and affordable, perfect for everyone, every day. “ Big Lots now offers a wide range of clothing for the whole family, including: Sports and athletic clothing With nationally renowned sportswear brands like Reebok, customers can find a range of hoodies, joggers, sweaters, athletic shorts, sports bras, leggings and crew neck t-shirts perfect for sweating at the top. gym, run errands in town, or lounge around the house. Summer style Whether customers are looking for a new top to wear to work or a complete outfit for those long-awaited visits with friends, Big Lots offers comfortable and fashionable everyday wear, shoes and clothing. accessories from brands like Como Vintage, Weekend Soul and Zac & Rachel. Versatile exclusives Big Lots’ new private label, Weekend Soul, offers trendy and unique tops and dresses in stores nationwide and online that can easily be dressed up during the day or for a night out with friends, all at great prices. incredible, from $ 10. Children’s shorts and tops Little ones will love updating their wardrobe with 2-piece sets featuring their favorite Disney and Marvel characters for just $ 9. For more information on Big Lots, to buy the latest affordable clothing, or to find your nearest store, please visit www.biglots.com. The story continues About Big Lots, Inc.

Based at Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer, operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a premier e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities through BOPIS, edge collection de rue, Instacart and Big Lots same day delivery. The company’s product assortment focuses on the essentials for the home: furniture, seasonal, soft house, food, consumables and hard house. A Fortune 500 company and ranked # 1 on Total Retail’s 100 Best Omnichannel Retailers for 2020 list, Big Lots’ mission is to help people live BIG and save lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference to a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate scavenger hunt shopping experience, by being a “better place to work” culture for associates , rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and leading returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com. (PRNewsfoto / Big Lots, Inc.) Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affensible-fashion-for-all-big-lots-expands-apparel-assortment-with-new-brands-offering-customers-everyday-wear-at-unbelievable- price-301317230.html SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos