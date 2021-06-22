Anya Taylor-Joy repairs Cara Delevingne Dior’s dress shows Athens friends video











Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dior show Pascal Le Segretain / Courtesy of Dior Last week, the stunning Dior Cruise 2022 show was a glittering event, bringing together some of the world’s most glamorous faces from Hollywood royalty to actual royalty flocking to the Greek capital, for a fitting Greek-inspired extravaganza.





Cara Delevingne at the Dior show Pascal Le Segretain / Courtesy of Dior Mongascian royal Béatrice Borromeo dazzles at Dior show in Athens Among the guests was English model and actress Cara Delevingne, muse of Dior Joaillerie, who donned an exquisite white fringed mini dress from the fashion house for the occasion. Still, the ornate outfit was not without its pitfalls, as a video shared by the 28-year-old showed her trying to straighten and untangle the strands of the skirt, with a generous helping hand from the actress. Argentine-British American Anya Taylor-Joy.

Posted to Delevingnes' Instagram account, the clip shows Taylor-Joy bending down to run her fingers through the fringes of the dress, before turning her friend over to check the back and sides. The Queen's Gambit and Emma The star looked every inch of a modern-day goddess in her own flowing metallic Dior dress, but seemed much more concerned with making sure Delevingne felt comfortable and happy in her outfit. Dior unveils a new jewelry campaign with Cara Delevingne Delevingne captioned the video: Find people who will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, will tell you things you might not want to hear. Connection is the only way we can learn and grow, so be the woman fixing another woman's crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was twisted. Wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste … @anyataylorjoy @dior.

On her own Instagram account, meanwhile, Taylor-Joy has remained tactfully silent about the fashion incident. She did, however, include an image of herself and her friend as part of a carousel of photographs of the night: a rear view of the duo holding hands firmly, in a mutual gesture of affection and solidarity.





The Dior Cruise 2022 collection Ria Mort / Courtesy of Dior Anya Taylor-Joy is a glamorous chess champion in the Netflix adaptation of The Queen's Gambit

