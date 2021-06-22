Best Menswear Deals To Find On Amazon Prime Day Sale

Speaking from experience here, menswear is difficult to conquer in the heat of summer. On the bottom of your fit, you have two options: you can either sweat in pants or look like you’re 7 in shorts. Shoes? May God forbid you to wear a sandal and let your toes breathe; the mandal stigma is real!

That being said, there are a few key pieces that I find myself wearing pretty much every summer no matter what the weather is like. Think of them as my heroic pieces of the season that make it so easy to get dressed every morning and 10 of them just happen to be on sale right now.

On its last day today, the Amazon Prime Day Sale has some of the best deals on menswear and a number of menswear classics that every man should own. An SSLR Hawaiian shirt, for example, can be dressed up for a day at the beach or dressed up for dinner later; The Levis black denim shorts are also the perfect shorts for looking dressy (and not at all childish) while staying cool.

Summer accessories are a must-have too, and on sale today you’ll find everything from tinted sunglasses and pendant necklaces to daddy hats for even sunnier days. And the best part of it all? These simple items are up to 50 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Go shopping, gentlemen!

We’ve scoured the APD sale for some of the best deals on men’s clothing, below our top ten favorite men’s summer essentials.