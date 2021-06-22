Unwrap the growing influence of reggaeton culture on fashion CR Fashion Book

Musical eras are changing almost as quickly as fashion trends, but reggaeton is only just beginning. A semi-new genre, the Latin American rhythm has effortlessly swept through the entire music industry of our world. Perhaps the breadth of your reggaeton expertise lies in the lyrics to Luis Fonsi’s 2017 mega-hit, “Despacito”, or you are a seasoned expert on the countless remixes made by Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Either way, a compelling cross-industry explosion in reggaeton culture is upon us.

Reggaeton’s earliest roots can be traced back to a Latin infusion into classical reggae throughout the 1980s. During the construction of the Panama Canal, a melting pot of Jamaican culture and Latin American customs generated reggae in Spanish. The official term reggaeton and its inclusion of rap materialized in the 90s, with a formulaic development of 808 drum beats and a tropical dance nature. Puerto Rico and Colombia pride themselves on organizing the Latin genre, each developing their own lineup of reggaeton stars.

As the digital age dawns, the vibrant aesthetic of reggaeton and its often risky content is exploding. Until recently, no one in the niche industry was a household name. Besides the work of classic Latin pop mainstays such as Shakira, J.Lo, Ricky Martin and many others, Spanish-speaking music catalogs have largely remained in their respective cultures, with the exception of occasional success.

But reggaeton has an unstoppable ability to reach all genres of music. Rap? Latin stars have been featured on the runways of Akon, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Travis Scott to name a few. Pop? The collaborations with Beyoncé and Justin Bieber hits have been very well received.

Fashion is the current takeover of reggaeton, more notable than any cross-genre remix. Latino visionaries are finally gaining a place in haute couture. For CRMEN18, J Balvin was the cover star. In April 2021, Maluma collaborated with Balmain to design a limited edition capsule. Bad Bunny’s eccentric style inspired obsession with tiny sunglasses and prints on prints. The list goes on.

“We were the weirdest, the different, with different colors in my hair every time,” J Balvin said. RC by addressing his originality and that of Bad Bunny. “It’s the fact that we’re adding something new to it; we are doing something that was not happening before in the latino market. The nonconformity works.

The opportune moment in reggaeton fashion is largely based on the growing acceptance of elements pushing the boundaries of the genre. Menswear tends to be clouded by outdated expectations for subtlety, and reggaeton is anything but. Songs in the category often include overt sexual references and not-so-occasional offensive comments, so the fashion often matches. A rainbow of neon lights, colossal chains, blinding sequins, maximalist accessories and cartoon-like prints are the recipe for achieving the perfect look. Streetwear on steroids, and yet it works.

For his collection with Balmain, Maluma fused the reggaeton aesthetic with the timeless appeal of the luxury brand. Designing directly with Olivier Rousteing, Maluma got heavily involved in the artistic process as a muse and co-creator. Although the collaboration began with the creation of touring outfits, Balmain ended up releasing a capsule that perfectly embodied the Miami vibe, Maluma’s trademark.

J Balvin approached his own fashion moments in quite a similar fashion. In addition to a RC blanket, the Colombian artist was featured as a special guest at Louis Vuitton’s Fall / Winter 2020 Men’s Fashion Show and claims several design roles with Nike, Guess and Takashi Murakami. An unprecedented placement for Latin artists, which J Balvin himself recognized.

“You know, rappers have done that before, with collaborations with Murakami and things like that, but never in the Latin market,” J Balvin said. CRM. “I was the first to work with KAWS on a channel, and with master Takashi Murakami doing the [Colores] album cover. . . I’m just trying to be creative and show the different aspects of this stereotype that we used to have as Latinos. “

“Vibras,” J Balvin’s sprawling reggaeton campaign with Guess in 2019, included a 42-piece ready-to-wear line that resurrected the Miami of the 90s. In 2020, another collection called “Colores” in tandem with her new album was released in June after the success of the initial capsule, featuring over 100 garments for women, men and children. Instead of the Miami theme, “Colores” was inspired by J Balvin’s Colombian roots. Reggaeton sells.

Despite the lack of female representation in reggaeton, some women have left their mark on fashion as well. Karol G, known for her myriad Latin music hits, has the ultimate Miami style topped with her shiny aquamarine hair. The star’s music videos are filled with her eccentric couples and you guessed it: the formula of reggaeton fashion. Maximalism meets streetwear.

But unlike her male counterparts, the extent of Karol G’s fashion collaborations is her mini-collection with Kappa, a streetwear brand with not as much prestige as European haute couture. Becky G, another cornerstone of reggaeton, has worked with fast-paced fashion giant Pretty Little Thing, but no luxury brand in sight.

In addition, reggaeton fashion for women is mainly seen through the clothes of the backing dancers of male stars. Which, according to their words, is often very sexualized. Women seem to be props for male stars on stage, only to be affirmed by the costumes chosen. Equally important in the genre space are female reggaeton artists … when will they live up to Maluma?

An exception to the model is Sita Abellan, who is very closely linked to the genre scene through her work as a DJ, stylist and model. Having collaborated with Fendi Vertigo, Loewe, Jeremy Scott, Armani and many more, Abellan’s avant-garde style is simply iconic. Especially when you consider that she is the creative brains behind J Balvin’s fashion.

After meeting J Balvin at Coachella in 2018, Sita has become her personal stylist and even now she refuses to hire anyone else. A total dream team, J Balvin and Sita collaborate to design collections, awards looks and public appearances. Single-handedly transforming fashion and music.

Sita Abellan and J Balvin’s relationship is living proof of the fashionable influence of reggaeton. If the pair’s dual accomplishments are any indication of the future, the trends will only embody reggaeton more. Although a multitude of style icons and designers are Latinx, a gap remains. Will reggaeton be the unexpected bridge between Latin culture and ethical representation in prestigious fashion spaces?