Dupe Nap Dress on Amazon: This $ 26 Dress Looks Like Hill House Home

In the past few months, you couldn’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words nap dress everywhere, from shopping items and TikTok videos to Instagram captions. The relaxed yet charming figure seemed practically unmissable.
the AND dressmade famous by the Hill House Home brand is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with gathers all over the bust and a cult suite. As I reappeared from my Manhattan apartment over the past several months, I have found myself complimenting many women in chic, breezy dresses, only to be told every time they come over. same brand: Hill House Home.
It confirmed to me that I needed one to run, but I couldn’t justify the price. Personally, I need a dress that I’m not afraid to spill my Dunkin cold brew! That’s why I was super excited when I found a big dupe for brands Nesli nap dress on Amazon for just $ 26.
My time working in fashion has taught me the beauty of a term called bucolic dressing. The goal is to wear effortless, worry-free warm clothes that always look neat, and I admit that the allure of feeling dressed up without having to put in the effort was more than I could resist. .
Courtesy of Belle Bakst.
After receiving my R. Vivimos dress from Amazon in the mail, I immediately threw it away and was delighted that it was as light as I had hoped. There was even an adorable bow on the back! Most importantly, this cute sundress broke my one hard rule: it couldn’t be see-through. I can’t think of anything more boring than putting on a sundress, only needing to add underpants underneath or worse, looking for another pair of underwear to avoid the dreaded VPL.
Unfortunately for me, in the first week of owning this cotton dress, I got the flu for the first time in my life. On my reluctant walk to emergency care, this lightweight, stretchy number was the only thing I could afford to have on my body. Everything hurt! It was a huge relief to have something so easy to put on and take off and not look as sick as I felt.
After washing this baby several times, he always kept his bust soft and stretchy. My only remark here is that I let mine dry on the rack rather than tipping it in the dryer to retain the elastic; However, it only took a few hours to dry completely because it is so light.
Courtesy of Belle Bakst.
During this weekend in New York, the dress was once again put to the test. I feared the sweltering temperatures would be worse in a balloon-sleeve, fitted-bust dress, but it was actually a joy to wear yet again.
As the temperature hit a boiling 91 degrees, my nap dress kept me dry all over and I looked cute. That sticky feeling that usually accompanies hot summer days in New York City was nonexistent, even on my crowded subway ride.
Overall, that nap dress fooled is the slip-on dress I never knew I needed. I have already added two more colors to my Amazon cart so if you like the look but hate the HHH price I cannot recommend this piece highly enough.
