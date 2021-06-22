The best of men’s style, from easy tailoring to luxury loungewear – Robb Report





The big idea: back to basics The events of the past 12 months have made us all re-evaluate our definition of what is essential. In the early days of the lockdown, we were in a hurry to consider what we really needed and what we could live without. Cocktail hour? Hard yes. Double breasted suit? Not really. In times of crisis, fashion often seems, naturally, unimportant. But again, get dressed is essential. It might not be the time to dare to make sartorial statements, but style remains fundamental. Despite the changes in the way we shop and dress, the appeal of beautifully crafted classics is stronger than ever. Rather than responding with austerity, this year’s best men’s clothing focused on items as essential to his wardrobe as salt and flour in a well-stocked pantry. This is not to say that going back to basics meant sacrificing indulgence or innovation; they are basic garments raised to their finest form. Comfort took precedence over the entire style spectrum, and for many that meant dressing in a sweatshirt (when the occasion requires it, we suggest Loro Pianaleisure wear). But some manufacturers have taken the all-purpose dress code as an opportunity to step away from the formality they’re known for and embrace a more relaxed breed of sophistication; see the swaddled luxury of Brionis washed silk suits and Cleverleyunlined suede moccasins. It’s not so much about suppressing decadence as it is about doubling it down, with quality, style and comfort in equal measure. Call it the Marie Kondo 2.0 effect: endless wearable clothes designed to objectively spark joy. Fashion generally thrives on novelty, what’s hot and what’s not, but this year has revealed the flaws of this insatiable attitude. There have been industry-wide calls to slow down and get back in line with what shoppers really want: carefully crafted, lust-worthy items to wear until they part ways. Yes, you have heard the phrase less but better ad nauseam in the last year. 12 months, but some designers have taken it to heart, producing more durable and desirable items. Of course, that’s a mantra some, like Brunello Cucinelli and Herms, have long subscribed to. But others better known for keeping up with the times, like Fear of God and Dior, have also turned their attention to designs that last. Now that life is approaching something close to normal, the the urge to get dressed is palpable. The vicissitudes of fashion may well return, but with an arsenal of exceptional basics in your wardrobe, you’ll reappear ready to face in style whatever the future throws at you.







