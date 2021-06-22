Smile and Naked: The Rise of Intentional Wardrobe Malfunction | Fashion





I predict there will be a new STD called Covherpes, the comedian said Chelsea manager last week, joking about how our pent-up pandemic sexual tension will play out once we’re all vaccinated. But, whatever the results of our personal Hot Girl Summers (thanks, Megan Thee Stallion) / White Boy Summers (cheers, Chet Hanks) /Thot Girl Summers (hi BOLDiiPark) are, the fashion consequences have been unexpected. After dressing in sweatpants for most of 2020, the return to dressing the so-called Roaring Twenties isn’t just about a peacock desire but also showing off sometimes random bits of flesh. Welcome to the era of intentional wardrobe malfunction. Slit pants … Lil Nas X. Photograph: NBC / NBCU / Getty Images Photo Bank The wardrobe malfunction was the unfortunate moment when flesh accidentally slipped out of an outfit on the red carpet or other public event. But just as Lil Nas Xs’ slit pants on Saturday Night Live or the Janet Jacksons Superbowl incident caused embarrassment, and in Jackson’s case years of shame, intentional wardrobe malfunction is a) deliberate and b) a declaration of empowerment. It’s a tear that seems accidental (but isn’t); it is a show of underwear as outerwear that is useful. The kind of nudity that would once have looked like an accident, but not in 2021. All done in Cher’s mind: with humor, excess, high camp and disruptive intent. Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in May. Photograph: Frank Micelotta / Fox / Picturegroup / Rex / Shutterstock Recently we had the laced up, revealing butt Savage X Fenty underwear, Megan Thee Stallion as Tina Snow in the Thot Shit video, Kim Kardashians all-in-one with cutouts around her butt, Megan Foxs sheer mesh top and comedian Iliza Shlesinger presenting the CMT Country Music Awards in what appeared to be a dress whose top had accidentally exploded. Moments in recent spring / summer men’s catwalks (such as the Fendis short jackets and Pradas skorts) may also be a part of it. We have spent the last 18 months focusing on safety, health and wellness. However, it appears to be a watershed moment when all that pent-up sexual tension is about to explode, says Professor Andrew Groves. These displays of flesh around the groin, buttocks or breasts are a sign of this. Comic Iliza Shlesinger presenting the CMT Awards for Country Music. Photograph: Mark Humphrey / AP We had a forerunner to this earlier in the year when fashion brands such as Suitsupply, Diesel and Jacquemus unveiled intense, highly sexualized ad campaigns focused on the post-pandemic exhilaration of touching each other again. Fashion trends like men’s short shorts, Mugler pop bodysuit and backless dresses nodded at that, too. Groves says there has been a schism in the past 18 months. While we were in an era of sartorial comfort, there was a simultaneous opposite moment online. We have seen an increase in the number of people exhibiting their flesh on TikTok, Instagram and OnlyFans. Instead of taking fashion inspiration from the people we see on the outside, we’ve been mesmerized by these openly sexualized displays of flesh online, he says. At the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family’s sartorial legacy was to increase the shock factor on every outfit and its impact on social media. The family occupied the spaces between private and public and fantasy and reality, opening a door for others to present themselves in a certain way. And, as working from home has made people spend more time online, maybe our attitude towards acceptable clothing has been Kardashian, too.







