Shop 7 fashion trends straight from the streets of New York





In theory, trends start on the catwalks and then slowly spread to the masses. However, with social media and celebrity culture, this outdated trajectory no longer applies. Trends can start anywhere, and in fact often reverse this theorem, as streetwear exerts its influence on the catwalks. So, what better place to investigate rising trends than the New York fashion hub? We decided to consult the experts: two New York-based street style photographers, Liisa Jokinen from @nyc_looks and Johnny Cirillo from @watchingnewyork, to know which trends they have spotted in real time. Most of the trends reported are pairs and items that subvert the “rules” of traditional fashion. From wearing vests or bras as trendy genderless tops to wearing high-heeled sweatpants, all sartorial bets are on. “The old accolades are no longer valid,” Jokinen says. “Men’s clothing versus women’s clothing, work clothing versus leisure clothing, private clothing versus public clothing. We no longer need to dress for work as often as we used to, and you can wear your pajamas in broad daylight if you like. Not to mention that, as more and more of us turn to second-hand clothing, we are no longer limited to buying options for the current season. Keep scrolling to discover the uninhibited and unrestricted ways of dressing New Yorkers. “We’ve been wearing comfortable clothes for over a year now, and I don’t think we’re going to give up on that. BUT these comfy items, like sweatpants, will be mixed with more dressy and contrasting items, like high heels. , bike shorts worn with cowboy boots or other heeled boots, or boys wear more skirts and dress for comfort. Many people predicted that once the pandemic was over, we would ditch the sweatpants and dress again with gaudy statement elements. As the transition from confinement to so-called normalcy is gradual, there will be no dramatic and sudden change in total comfort in the reverse. Instead, summer will be an interesting mix of styles. ” Liisa jokinen “I’m going to say that the comfy sweatpants that were loved in their forties have turned into really comfortable wide-legged baggy pants for both men and women.” Johnny cirillo Loose vests, vintage granny square vests and suit vests all worn without any layers underneath. Tighter suit vests look fun with loose or bootcut jeans, a perfect look for the year 2000! Liisa jokinen Swimwear and bras as tops “The world has understood the importance of comfort, and women wear swimsuits and bras like tops and that’s good for them!” Johnny cirillo “They will be the official shoe for summer 2021. They combine the comfort trend with the provocative and rebellious character of street style by bringing back objects that were once condemned ugly and old-fashioned. Liisa jokinen “Another huge one that I thought of is holes of different shapes and sizes in the crop tops.” Johnny cirillo “We’ll see all kinds of styles, decades and items mixed in in part because more and more people are wearing vintage and second-hand clothing. When choosing second-hand, you have every possible style to choose from. instead of the handful of trends that fashion offers at a reasonable price. This is also partly because the old distinctions are no longer valid: men’s clothing versus women’s clothing, workwear versus casual clothing , private versus public clothing. Fashion is genderless. We no longer need to dress for work as often as before can wear your pajamas in broad daylight if you want. ” Liisa jokinen







