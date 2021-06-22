Women lawyers say they are disadvantaged by discriminatory dress codes

Lawyers representing women are subject to strict dress codes when visiting prisons and in the courtroom.

These rigid expectations have a big effect on women’s work and their morale, the women told Insider.

Some women of color say they have been subjected to scrutiny for their court appearance.

In 2009, Emily Galvin-Almanza, a public defender, drove five hours to a California state prison to visit a client. As she approached the metal detectors, a police officer hijacked her.

The reason? Her bra.

Lawyers and loved ones who visit correctional facilities are subject to strict dress codes: no skirts less than 2-3 inches above the knee, no sleeveless tops, no open-toed shoes, and no supports – underwired bra.

So Galvin-Almanza went back to her car, tore the seams of her solid beige Victoria’s Secret bra, and pulled out two C-shaped strips of thread. She certainly wasn’t going to drive home without doing her hair. work, she told herself.

“These are 19th century rules of modesty,” said Galvin-Almanza. “There is no rational basis for them.”

The rules of this prison were not an anomaly. In prisons and courtrooms across the United States, strict dress codes disproportionately affect lawyers who introduce women. As face-to-face visits to prisons and courtroom trials begin to reopen, women face new concerns about the influence of their wardrobes on their work.

A lingering history of tough dress codes for women

Professional dress codes for women have been relaxed for decades, when drab skirt suits with hems below the kneecaps were the fashion of the day and women in pants were taboo in offices.

But even just a few years ago law firms, law schools, and bars educates women lawyers on what they should and should not wear. In 2010, the Chicago Bar Association hosted a “What Not to Wear Fashion Show,” where a panel of judges commented on fashion’s legal faux pas, from tight-fitting suits to dark nail polish and tail hair. of horse.

According to a blogger who attended the show, a teacher said: “Maybe you bought your costume from Express or somewhere else and leaned over to get a Danish and I can see your bum stamp.”

While the dress code guidelines were made in the name of professionalism, female lawyers told Insider the rules seek to hold women accountable for men’s reactions.

“These justifications are a holdover of the white male privilege that dominates our culture,” said Jennifer Sellitti, director of training at the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender. “It’s humiliating to watch other people think you can’t handle yourself as a professional.”

Sellitti said she wasted countless hours changing her outfits before visiting clients in prison to make sure they were not deemed inappropriate.

Professional dress codes also often fail to take into account the appearance of clothing on different body types.

“I once wore a flowy shirt that didn’t show any cleavage. But a former teacher looked at me and said it looked like I was trying to show my breasts, and my opposing lawyer would think it was. what I was trying to do, “Ashley Kincaid Eve, a civil rights lawyer, said. “It overwhelmed me, and the worst part was that it made me question myself.”

Judges sometimes weigh on the conduct of a hearing

Courts are traditionally conservative, and most US courts expect lawyers of all genders to adhere to specific dress codes as a sign of respect. But the rules often place a heavier burden on lawyers representing women.

Corporette, a fashion and lifestyle blog for professional women, advises that women dress “vanilla” when they appear in court and recommend “absolutely” to “wear a skirt for the first few days, if only until you get a feel for the judge and the setup ground”.

Women lawyers often share the dress preferences and attitudes of judges towards non-male lawyers through whisper networks across the legal profession. There are judges, for example, for whom “a skirt suit with tights is pretty much mandatory,” Galvin-Almanza said. “All of these gender norms are completely, overtly enforced in the courthouse.”

While the judges will not explicitly issue such dictas, the lawyers were dismissed by the court commissioners and told them they should use all the buttons on their blouses or refrain from wearing overly tight suits, according to women who spoke to Insider. Other aspects of appearance, such as makeup, hairstyles, and shoes, are also examined.

Women of color come under scrutiny

Things can be doubly difficult for women of color, who often have to deal with implicit prejudices based on their race.

“I practice in a jurisdiction where a lot of clients look like me luckily, but I have to make sure I look different to make sure people take me seriously as a lawyer,” Heather Pinckney, Managing Partner from DC Harden & Pinckney, mentioned.

Pinckney, who often has her hair in braids or “whatever someone throws in the street,” said she was arrested by marshals and court officials who thought she was not a lawyer and that his white colleagues, dressed alike, had not been confronted that way.

“And me, don’t I look like a lawyer?” Is it because I’m a little black woman? ” she said.

Pregnancy can lead to additional dress code complications

A few years ago, human rights lawyer Jessica Jackson was refused a visit from an incarcerated client because his shirt was too stretchy. Jackson was eight months pregnant at the time. She walked up the road to the nearest target and bought the biggest t-shirt she could find. By the time Jackson changed and returned to the correctional facility, half of his allotted time with his client was over.

“It’s not just the delays,” Jackson said of the effect dress codes can have on his job. “You are basically told that you are too young, too pretty, you are totally discredited.”

Jackson has not forgotten the incident. She is pregnant again and worried about a repeated incident, she said.

In early June, Jackson was preparing for his first in-person visit to a correctional facility since the start of the pandemic. Jackson, nearly five months pregnant, was stressed out about what to wear and eventually landed on a conservative all-black outfit plus an extra pair of pants, in case the first pair got too tight.

“I shouldn’t need to think about all of this,” Jackson said. “I should have been able to relax and use the time I spent finding a sports bra to focus on my client’s case instead.”