K-Boxing ENG Concept Store opens TX Huaihai outpost in Shanghai – WWD

LONDON – Shanghai-based ENG concept store recently opened its second location in the city’s experiential retail hot spot, TX Huaihai.

A subsidiary of the leading Chinese jacket manufacturer K-Boxing, which operates more than 2,000 stores across the country and has presented two parades in Milan for its high-end Kb Hong line, ENG is a new player in the growing market. competitive designer fashion in Shanghai

With the rise of the middle class and the desire to live a better life, the city has seen explosive growth in concept stores over the past decade. Retailers like Labelhood, Le Monde de SHC, The Balancing, Assemble By Réel and DOE have gained worldwide recognition for their distinctive perspectives.

ENG, which stands for Explore, Navigate and Generate, offers a familiar mix of brands that can be seen on Ssense or Browns including Area, GmbH, Helmut Lang, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Lourdes, Mugler, Mamacheko, Ottolinger, Phipp’s, Stefan Cooke, Rokh, Telfar, Sankuanz, Feng Chen Wang and Didu.

The concept store opened in 2019 with more than 5,380 square feet of retail space in the L + Mall of Shanghai’s central business district, Pudong, which is also home to the city’s Galeries Lafayette.

Sherry Huang, founder of ENG, said that with consumers under 30 accounting for more than 70% of the business, the new location within TX Huaihai, which has gone from a dusty mall to a place of Dating for Young People, places a strong emphasis on the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, culture and music, and aims to bridge the gap between fashion retail and entertainment.

“We hope, through the combination of art and fashion, the intersection of technology and lifestyle, and the collision of culture and the future, to create an platform for consumers fashion to exchange ideas, organize art exhibitions and cultural events, ”she said.

The new store features a full-scale robotic spider installation by visual artist Carlos Saez and giant robot arms that may have come from HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld.”

For K-Boxing, ENG provides the company with access to the international fashion system, and its success can potentially be used to elevate the main brand, which provides a much larger business opportunity.

Other big Chinese fashion players have done similar things to get more involved in the global fashion conversation.

Local players like JNBY and Marisfrolg have opened B1OCK and MDC concept stores, respectively, to stock international and local designer brands, while Joeone, one of China’s leading menswear manufacturers, joins Fosun and Icicle to expand its presence of China in the world, while enhancing its image at home.

The brand is releasing a collection designed by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. This will be the brand’s second attempt to establish a younger and more international image. In 2019, Joeone signed a joint venture agreement with Maison Kitsune to expand into China, but that agreement was canceled a few months later.

Whether entering the concept store business or collaborating with global talent, he is driven by the same motive: to keep pace with the most fashion-educated and most fashion-educated younger generations in China. rich, ”Huang said.

“They behave very differently from traditional shopping habits all over the world,” she said, adding that they are influenced by a different set of KOLs and celebrities, shop and socialize on platforms unique to China. , and are more open to new ideas, such as live streaming and experiential retail.

This is also why ENG launched its international e-commerce platform this month for Chinese consumers living abroad who cannot return to the country due to the pandemic, so that they can purchase the Retailer’s fashion selections from anywhere in the world.

RELATED:

Kb Hong Men Fall 2021

Chinese Company JNBY Unveils Headquarters With Tsutaya Books, Retail Concept B1ock

Brie Larson attends fashion show 288 feet below sea level in China