Luxury casual wear shines brightly at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Italy is home to many low-key brands that have earned a solid reputation as go-to brands for wardrobe basics and luxurious, casual pieces to mix and match with more edgy items.

Fashion consumers may like la Prada romper jumpsuits or cropped blazers as seen on the Fendi runway, but there is also a more everyday need to be satisfied: to dress in a fashion that makes that one that does. wearing them feels good, with the added value of Made in Quality Italy.

Among the brands that are meeting this need is Slowear, which has set up international expansion and is opening stores even during the pandemic, the brand is preparing to unveil a second unit in Manhattan to flank its current locations from New York to SoHo. and Brooklyn. Slowear is more of an incubator for affordable prices luxury brands under its umbrella that range from trouser manufacturer Incotex and Zanone for knitwear, to shirt manufacturer Glanshirt and outerwear brand Montedoro.

Formal wear as we knew it is probably gone for good and has been replaced by more technical and performance-oriented items, Roberto Compagno, chief executive of the company, told the brand’s showroom. Take inspiration from a range of suits with drawstring pants worn with simple white t-shirts and lightweight tartan-patterned coats and crafted in a stretch, wrinkle-resistant technical fabric.

Zanones knitwear expertise, a strong category of men’s clothing for several seasons, has been evident in jersey knits made from high-quality glossy cotton, offered in a wide range of colors, while the chinos and Bermuda shorts were relaxed, with the brand almost completely forgoing slim cuts. in favor of fuller silhouettes. The mix built a casual and refined wardrobe for contemporary men, who might not want to wear a suit and tie anytime soon and would likely swap it with a piece from the recently launched Incotex Blue division, a range of luxury denim released under license with Giada SpA.

Making the reverse trip from the United States to Italy in search of premium fabrics and Italian-made quality, Brett Johnson presented his luxurious collection at the brand’s showroom located in the center of Via Manzoni, opened in 2019. Attention to detail and knowledge of yarns and materials has continued. in a spring program focused on the typically Milanese relaxed and easygoing attitude.

Inspired by the cobbled streets of Portofino, Johnson worked a diamond-shaped quilted effect on college jackets in soft cashmere suede, while tees in a range of neutrals and aquamarine greens were refined basics. made from cotton from the islands of the sea. The brand’s luxurious casual clothing, sometimes injected with sportswear references, was booming on silk seersucker blazers paired with denim pants with real horn buttons and on solaro country jackets treated with honey wax.

After allowing his Manhattan store’s lease to expire as the pandemic spread, Johnson is now preparing to open his first international store in Dubai by the end of the year. While admitting his business has been hit by the pandemic, he said luxury has already seen a sharp rebound. Certainly, its relaxed luxury collection has a lot to offer spending customers.

At Eleventy, Brand Founder and Creative Director of Menswear Marco Baldassari also said he was upbeat, confident and positive and after long seasons of sportswear and sportswear we are [returning] with pure elegance rediscovered.

The pleasure of a new freedom and the desire to take care of oneself brings the blazer back to the center of our wardrobe, he added. For spring, the basic of men’s clothing has been ultralight, as it is intended to be worn even outside the office, for occasions such as the catwalks on summer weekends or to go to the gym.

Lightweight seersucker blazer jackets were layered over denim shirts and paired with chinos or even comfy fleece shorts, while the double-breasted options had a casual touch, perfect for returning for an aperitif in style.

