Add the Katie Holmess Gingham Midi Dress to Your Mood Board





Katie Holmes jumps on the gingham trend. The actor and fashion icon rocked the picnic blanket style during his travels in New York City. I don’t know about all of you, but the gingham has been all over my Instagram Explore the tab lately, and maybe Holmes’s too. It makes sense, because the style is perfect for the first few days of summer. Check out Holmes’ look for yourself, below, if you need any proof. Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew. “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Lc482gTymxCU7IZ01lyEWQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimag1.2/ /5dYw4vxbw.roPPplzNYhHg–~B/aD0zMTUwO3c9MjEwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/6a823445bf0c08032b9339ad0d Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew. “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Lc482gTymxCU7IZ01lyEWQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/ap.2iH – ~ B / aD0zMTUwO3c9MjEwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/6a823445bf0c080329339a09bbf54cd2 “class =” caas-img “/> Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew. On the way to a meeting or a casual lunch? With this dress, anything is possible. Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eIZKSfEEDz6kn.TUgliNWA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimgi.com/uuWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimgi.com/uuWQ9aGlnaGxhbm /res/1.2/67z2Ib2dRy6U20iRCDOPkA–~B/aD0zMTUwO3c9MjEwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/048e3efcecc480423ab699db Katie Holmes Summer Chic in a Kate Spade New York Dress Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eIZKSfEEDz6kn.TUgliNWA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/apiz267yOPUb/1/1 B / aD0zMTUwO3c9MjEwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/048e3efcecc480423ab7c8de88699d5b “class =” caas-img “/> Kate Spade / Photog: Joey Andrew Holmes has Kate Spade to thank for this dress, which you can own for $ 328. Bodega Kate Spade mini gingham midi dress $ 328.00, Kate Spade BUY NOW Holmes paired the loose, airy dress with heeled sandals, a few necklaces, sunglasses and a shoulder bag. But the look would work just as well with sneakers and a tote if you’re out shopping. Holmes’ handbag is also from Kate Spade and costs $ 258. Kate Spade Crossbody Saddle Bag $ 258.00, Kate Spade BUY NOW One important thing to note about this look: Holmes brilliant red nails on his feet and his hands, which really brings it all together. When your outfit is mostly black and white, small pops of color can keep things from looking too dull or monotonous. So if you like this dress, try pairing it with some brightly colored accessories, makeup, or Holmes-style nails. In her case, red matches the red on her phone case. What can I say ? Katie Holmes loves red! Maybe she saw Cruel and got inspired. Holmes’ style is just as popular as her Instagram account, which has over 2 million followers. Her daughter, Suri, recently celebrated her 15th birthday, and Holmes marked the occasion on the gram. Happy 15th birthday honey! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15, she wrote. I wonder what she gave Suri. A matching gingham dress, maybe? Originally appeared on Charm







