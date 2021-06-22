Young woman Ennis promotes her love for chic fashion





Kyndale Kozlovsky, a young woman from Ellis County, became a fashion entrepreneur at the age of 22. She was born, raised and currently resides in her hometown of Ennis. Kozlovsky launched its own clothing line on May 29 and is proud to announce the opening of its online virtual store known as The Branded Babes Boutique. Kozlovsky not only offers online shopping on her social media and website, but she also wants to remain visible in Ellis County and surrounding areas by participating in pop-up events such as fairs, festivals, street markets. air, Canton trade days and other supplier-oriented opportunities in the future. She started her business at the 54th National Ennis Polka Festival over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30. She was overwhelmed by the huge crowds and the support of the community. Kozlovsky says, as far as I can remember, I have always had a love for fashion. I knew I wanted to work with clothes somehow. When I finally considered starting my own store, I couldn’t get the idea out of my head, so I ran with it! Although I haven’t had any professional training, I’ve done a lot of research and am learning what works best for my store. I think the best way to describe the style of clothing I promote is western chic, with a bohemian (bohemian) influence. It mixes traditional western fashion with chic and bohemian influences, resulting in a unique combination that I absolutely adore! My passion is to use a variety of turquoises, striped tees, cheetah prints, biker shorts, unique denim pants, skirts and shorts and everything in between! Kozlovsky recently returned from her first wholesale shopping excursion to the Dallas Market Center just north of downtown Dallas. Enthusiastic New Business Owner Says: This was actually my first buying trip to the market, but I will definitely be returning. I made sure to refuel, so there’s plenty of cute new stuff coming to The Branded Babes Boutique soon! All of the other items I wear are either purchased online from wholesalers or made by myself. I customized some of the ladies ‘t-shirts and little girls’ shirts to bring a creative idea to life. It’s always exciting to start with a blank t-shirt and end with a unique piece of art that I’ve designed myself. She continues, a few of my favorite brands that I have discovered are Gina Tees, Saints and Hearts and By Together. However, most of the time when I’m looking for new items to carry around, I don’t stick to any specific brand. I love to shop and wait for something to catch my eye! Kozlovsky’s store also offers a wide range of women’s shoes and accessories, including jewelry, belts and hats. Its distinctive clothing is primarily intended for women, but there is also clothing for girls. She says, I don’t have a storefront for my trendy merchandise yet, but it’s my dream for the future! I would love to have my own store so people can shop with me in person all the time. But, maybe … one day … For now, interested customers can shop on The Branded Babes Boutique website, www.brandedbabesboutique.com and follow social media on Facebook (The Branded Babes – Ennis, TX) and Instagram @brandedbabesboutique. Kozlovskyshares, I loved every second of having a booth at the Ennis Polka Festival in May. I had such a good turnout so look forward to hosting more pop-up events in the future. I have already booked for the next Westfest, the Czech / Polka Festival in West, Texas, September 3-5. I can’t wait to share my fashion style with the world!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos