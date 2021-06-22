England drop chains in dress rehearsal for round of 16

The scene could have been a near death rubber. The costume changes may have been dictated by medical protocol. But, for the first time at Euro 2020, England at least tried to give up their chains, traded the apprehension for a little risk and reaped the rewards in a beautiful dress rehearsal for the eighth final.

The overriding frustration of their first two matches had always been a failure. The lottery of emotions – excitement, anxiety and the inevitable disappointment – marked by every international tournament which have instead been brought under control by the strict tactical constraints of Gareth Southgates. The full-backs were seated deep. The midfielders did not dare to break the line. And as the channels froze around him, Harry Kane transformed into a stagnant force. After all, if our hopes are to be extinguished, better to crash and burn than to come out with a whimper.

And so, while this game was indeed just a battle to stay at Wembley in the round of 16, it was also a chance to shake off the tension. Tournament bubbles can be like pressure cookers. It was time to let go, to galvanize hope and to renew faith in an old improbable dream. It didn’t take long either. Almost immediately after kick-off, England rushed forward uninhibited, a series of bright sparks illuminating where there had previously been wet firecrackers – and a longing for Jack Grealish.

The feeling of freedom started with Luke Shaw, keeping his place in front of Kieran Tripper. It was his barrel run and chopped ball that allowed Sterling to break free, only for his lobed shot to hit the outside of the post. On previous nights, when nerves weighed heavily, that rejected chance might have been taken for a threatening omen. Instead, a tone had already been set, and that beginning to unfold still felt like a prelude.

The goal followed almost immediately and embodied the vein of pleasure that England had rediscovered. A sense of frustration had been directed at Southgate after Bukayo Saka was selected ahead of Jadon Sancho, but the head coach has often been stubborn in the face of public opinion. Here he was also clearly vindicated, with the willpower and energy of England’s most effective weapon of Saka. A run down midfield sent the Czech Republic into a panic, with the ball eventually falling to Grealish on the left, from where he picked Sterling at the far post.

Expectations placed on Grealish have drifted into almost messianic levels of hysteria in recent days. He may not be both England’s savior and rebel, but he’s proven once again that he’s not the type to shy away from the spotlight. His slight movements deceived defenders and made mistakes, and an assist was well deserved. Withdrawn in the middle of the second half, the burning question remains whether he did enough to influence a manager not as in love with the rest of the nation.

And so England had confidence, a spring in their approach, and Harry Maguire adding significant ballast in central defense. There were also plenty of other positives to take in a game that can breathe life and relief into the Southgates squad as Jordan Henderson finished 45 minutes. But in the second half, as reality pierced positivity, as the minutes rolled into uncertain territory, the old lairs of fate faltered. After indulging in an offensive philosophy, England have fallen back into their shell a bit as Tomas Souceks feels like a ram and a few set pieces inevitably caused small waves of panic. In truth, England was seldom troubled.

It was a bet Southgate could afford and its players performed clinically. It might not have been fluid chaos, but it was something close to a perfect course: first place assured and another clean sheet, topped off by several inspiring cameos. There will be no illusions about what the round of 16 has in store and England could well fall back into this more rigid safety vest. For now, however, there may be few complaints. It was a mission accomplished and with at least a little more style.