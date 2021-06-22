Fashion
Grace Wales Bonner on her Spring / Summer 2022 collection
Functionality fashion
Spotlight on Grace Wales Bonner
The designer’s latest collection, unveiled during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, travels to Burkina Faso in the 1970s.
Grace Wales Bonner of London is a singular talent in the upper echelons of fashion today. Born in Britain and of Jamaican origin, her eponymous brand has become a galvanizing force since its launch in 2014.
Wales Bonner’s thoughtful and in-depth studies of the African diaspora and black identity have helped broaden and evolve the conversation around menswear globally. While Wales Bonner was launched as a menswear brand, it now offers all kinds of pieces.
Using beautifully tailored clothing as a way to tell stories, his poignant commentaries on cultural changes spanning a decade, sexuality (especially masculinity) and societal connections have sparked debate across the world. industry on the exact role of fashion in the framework and change. Tides.
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
What inspired you to launch and then develop the Spring-Summer 2022 collection?
In a way, I was thinking about travel, what it’s like to be somewhere comfortable. First of all, I envisioned the photography of Sory Sanl. He’s from Burkina Faso, and he had this amazing studio in the 1960s and 1970s – not only did he shoot there, but he also filmed the nightlife and music scenes from that era. (The works are) inspiring portraits and documents from that moment. And, I thought I was talking about the tradition of his portrait while making the language evolve through the clothes. There is something very iconic about his vision at the time, and I wanted to translate that spirit and place it in another context.
Was there anything specific in or about his work that you channeled?
I actually watched it more for inspiration when it comes to mood and workmanship. While some of the geometric backgrounds and floors seen in his studio have somehow morphed into tracksuits or jacquard knits, so have striped linen elements that are now part of the bespoke pieces. Interesting tailoring will always be fundamental in my way of designing, but recently and specifically with this collection I have been thinking about the making and how you translate a feeling or a climate into fabrics and textiles. I think that’s where my research is going. It’s more material, in a way.
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
Was some of that thinking – permeating the fabric of emotion – also an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic?
I guess right now we have a closer relationship with our clothes. We spent more time with him, or at least we are more aware of it by proximity. This idea of comfort and how you feel with something against your skin is something I really thought about. And it shows in this collection, with soft constructions, linen sleeves and linen backs on tailored jackets. They are quite compressible and not valuable. In the end, I think a feeling of ease and freedom surfaced. It is about versatility in clothes, moving in clothes or dancing in clothes.
How has your design discipline evolved over the past few years?
What I’ve been thinking about lately is this idea of a range, from an accessible entry point to a collection (in my case, a collaboration with Adidas) to something really handcrafted and unique. I really appreciate the freedom of being able to sublimate these layers into something that fits together – and how these layers can enhance each other. Looking at the whole ecosystem, so to speak.
How do you unveil spring / summer 2022?
There is a look book and a movie shot in Marseille, France by Joshua Woods, who is an African American photographer based in Paris. There is also a playlist we worked on that contextualizes the collection with the Burkina Faso music scene in the 1960s and 1970s. The collection is called Volta Jazz, so this is a key element (Burkina Faso was once known as Upper Volta). We also worked on a series of posters with Sory Sanl, and there is also a collaborative part in the collection. He had this uniform for everyone who worked in his studio. So we had that reproduced on the back of the t-shirts.
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
Credit: Errol Rainey / Wales Bonner
What does the future of fashion look like for you?
I think things are moving in a pretty exciting direction in menswear and fashion. Right now, you must have a very good reason for existing. You have to make sense. This is what I’m excited to see more of in the future, and I think you see it already reflected. Things have to represent something very strong, both visually and culturally. It brings out the best in a lot of designers, and the audience is responsive, they value expression and beauty. I think that’s what people will continue to celebrate.
What do you think will never change in men’s fashion?
I think the importance of sewing will always be there. I don’t see it going anywhere. Tradition too. And craftsmanship. Being able to talk about the long history of menswear and menswear is extremely important.
You mentioned a stronger emphasis on materials research. What is convincing in this regard?
I am delighted that there are many more opportunities to work with sustainable fabrics. They are more accessible than ever. And, like I said, I simultaneously thought about feeling and how to create fabrics that reflect feelings. The emotional quality of the fabric is something that fascinates me the most. It’s a way of using fabric more as a means of communication.
