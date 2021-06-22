Jennifer Garner mixes function and fashion as she steps out in a dress and sneakers





She balances the education of three children with her successful acting career. And Jennifer garner She enjoyed Brentwood for a while, so fashion and function were mixed up. California Tuesday. The actress, 49, teamed her pretty floral blue dress with a pair of matching sweatshirts. The Power of Flowers! Jennifer Garner mixed up fashion and features in Brentwood, Calif. On Tuesday Jennifer looked great with a quaint and stylish flock that buttoned up the front and showed off her legs a bit. The collared dress also fully showed her toned arms. With the invisible mask, the actress was also able to show off her stunning complexion. She styled her shiny brown hair and looked gorgeous with a touch of bangs framing her forehead. Bring her best legs forward! Garner was walking around town comfortably in a blue sweatshirt The outing begins after it is reported that Jennifer has temporarily stopped by former Ben Affleck’s house to celebrate Father’s Day. At Ben Affleck’s, where the 48-year-old actor celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, the actress hugged and kissed her ex-mother, Christine Bolt, while letting down her son Samuel, 9. Online!.. “In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped her son Sam and hung out with Ben. Sam was thrilled to be there and ran inside, ”a source told the website. The best stress! She styled shiny brown hair and looked gorgeous with a touch of bangs lining her forehead “Jen hugged and kissed Chris Affleck,” the insider added. “They were all very warm and happy to meet. Ben seemed to be having a nice, modest Father’s Day at home with his family. Jennifer and Ben share three children: Violet (13), Serafina (12) and Samuel. The couple divorced in 2015, 10 years after their marriage, and confirmed the divorce in 2018. Co-parenting! Jennifer shares Violet (13), Serafina (12) and Samuel (9) with her ex-husband Ben Affleck (pictured 2014). They’re no longer in love together, but Jennifer and Ben have raised three children together for years, and last month Ben paid tribute to Jennifer in honor of Mother’s Day. I posted it in front of you. Jennifer and Ben have both grown romantically since their marriage. As Jennifer returns with businessman John Miller, Ben reconnects with his new love affair with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Their new relationship appears to be the fulfillment of a wish for an offsite actress who views Ben as a “fugitive,” sources said recently. Page 6.. “Jennifer always saw Ben as a runaway. She was crushed after their breakup, but she felt pressured to call off their engagement at the time, ”the insider said. It was. Ben Affleck is back: Affleck rekindles romance with ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez

