South Portland wins elusive title in dramatic fashion

(Editor’s Note: For the full story of the South Portland-Thornton Academy game, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

If you’re going to wait almost seven decades to win a state baseball championship, you might as well win one in a breathtakingly dramatic way.

Last week, the South Portland baseball team, a team that was considered either a year too late or a year too early to win a title, capped a jaw-dropping playoff run with a pair of inspiring wins for finish at the top of Class A for the first time since 1952, while Harry Truman was still in the White House, war raged in Korea and “High Noon” was the movie to watch.

The Red Riots, who suffered a heartbreaking one-point, 11-innings loss to eventual champion Scarborough in the 2019 Class A Southern Final, then, with a loaded squad ready to win it all, were never able to playing a single game or enjoying a single practice due to COVID in 2020 were considered talented, but perhaps too young at the start of this season.

Wrong.

South Portland went 11-5 in the regular season, losing three times by one point and twice by two points.

The Red Riots were only ranked sixth at the start of the playoffs, but they would save the best for last.

After holding off No.11 Sanford, 6-5, in the round of 16, South Portland defeated No.14 Bonny Eagle, 11-6, in the quarterfinals. Next came seventh-seeded Cheverus in the semifinals where, behind a mighty effort from second-year pitcher Nolan Hobbs, the Red Riots clinched a 2-1 victory.

Last Tuesday, South Portland was scheduled to meet No.1 Thornton Academy in the regional final at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, but the threat of inclement weather moved that game to Thursday, where the Red Riots, behind senior Bradley McMains, some aggressive baserunning and a few opportune hits did enough to move forward.

South Portland had to face Golden Trojans ace Cody Bowker, who threw a hit in a 2-0 win at the Red Riots last month, but South Portland got off to a quick start against early in the first inning, as a senior second baseman Connor Dobson hit on a mistake, went third on a single with a hit-and-run from second baseman Richard Gilboy, then scored on a wild pitch two withdrawals.

I thought we had good drummers to start with, said South Portland coach Mike Owens. We hit the ball hard, but we didn’t have much to show. This (first round) set the tone.

McMains allowed just one hit in four innings and in the top of the fifth he and the Red Riots had some breathing room, as junior right-hander Finn OConnell stole the house on a sloppy squeeze play.

It was a squeeze, but (the catcher) let it go and I just got home and started the rally, OConnell said.

McMains then came home to score on a two-strike RBI single from sophomore shortstop Johnny Poole for a 3-0 lead.

We just crushed it, said Poole. We tried to have the right hand and be quick on the ball. We felt good at batting. I was just trying to do whatever I could to get him in. We needed this race.

McMains did the rest, going all the way, allowing just two hits, walking none and striking out eight, including Golden Trojans rookie Jeremiah Chessie to end it and the Red Riots have it. won 3-0.

It’s amazing, McMains said. Incredible honestly. We believed in ourselves. We think we were better than everyone else. I wanted to finish it myself. This last strike was incredible. I kissed (the senior catcher) Noah Dreifus, my best friend. Were so happy.

It’s amazing, OConnell said. Were resilient. We went there with a lot of confidence. We just believed with our ace on the mound, we were going out there and getting the job done. We fight to the last.

My first year of baseball in high school and coming here and winning (a regional title) is amazing, said Poole.

It’s so good, Owens added. These kids work so hard and they make training fun. They were there before me every day. I’m excited for them and for the group from last year texting me. We saw something special about these guys at the start, but I wasn’t sure if we had it in place and if we had the best pitcher. We did everything we could in defense and had just enough offensively.

The last step

That left a powerful obstacle, Bangor, who was champion each year from 2014 to 2018, in the Class A State match on Saturday at Standish.

Bangor had beaten South Portland, 5-4, in the 2015 national final, but this time the Red Riots would get there and end their long, long title drought.

After Hobbs put the Rams on top of the first, South Portland again got the jump in the bottom half, as McMains picked a single, Dobson sacrificed it in the second and Gilboy doubled down at deep center field for a lead 1-0.

It wouldn’t be Gilboy’s last RBI, either.

Southpaw Ryan Thurber was then huge at the start of the second, throwing the potential equalizer at the plate.

Bangor even shot a wild throw in the fourth, but in the lower half, Thurber doubled down with two downs, rose to third on a wild throw, then scored when second student Andrew Heffernan hit an RBI single. clutch in the center.

But the Red Riots couldn’t hold on as the Rams tied the game, but South Portland escaped further damage in a dramatic fashion.

Bangor had runners in the second and third place with one out when Hobbs struck out Matt Holmes on strikes, but the third strike sprang from Dreifus. Dreifus quickly picked up the ball and threw Holmes down first. Ben Caron returned home and was kicked out by Gilboy, Hobbs hitting the tag.

That was the big deal, Owens said. They had all the momentum at that point and we just held the door.

Heffernan relieved Hobbs to start the sixth and limited the Rams to one hit in the final two innings.

This set the stage for a seventh inning bottom that no Red Riots fan will ever forget.

With one out, Frank Tierney, who had only had three at-bat all season, smashed the third base line and reached the point where the first pitch was wide. McMains followed with a brace.

After an intentional basics-laden march, Gilboy stepped forward. He worked the count hard, then watched the final pitch go wide, giving South Portland a 3-2 victory and a 16-5 final record.

The last pitch, I saw him come out a little outside, said Gilboy. I thought it might be called a strike, but I saw it fall and I knew it was over.

As he walked down the third base line to home plate and history, Tierney thought only of his teammates and fans.

It’s something special, Tierney said. It’s for the team, it’s for the city, it’s for everyone who represents South Portland.

We embrace those close games, said Heffernan, who had two hits and was the winning pitcher in relief. We do very well under pressure.

Owens felt that everything fell into place at the right time.

I feel like we’ve been so close so many times, Owens said. It feels good to finally kick that door open. It’s so special for our community that has supported us all along. I am almost speechless.

They’re all special, but when you can get that first one and it’s been so long, it’s very special.

McMains was standing right next to the second goal when the game ended. He looked at Owens, who was in the third base coaches box.

I was just looking at Owens and he threw his helmet in the air and I don’t even know, I broke down in tears, ”McMains said.

The crying continued all around McMains, among his teammates and the adults in the bleachers surrounding the pitch and the celebration continued as the team was escorted by police and fire trucks to Martin Memorial Field Schools. for a long-awaited celebration before a few hundred Fans.

Sporting director and former Red Riots star Todd Livingston, Owens and several players spoke.

I’ve heard from so many different people and other coaches and former players and community members, Owens said. I can’t believe how big a deal this is for everyone. For our staff and our players it was so special, but it is so much more important for the former players and the parents of former players. Just to hear how happy they were that we finally broke through. What a big deal it was. It’s always been big for us, but we don’t always realize how big it is outside of our little bubble.

We’ve had a lot of great coaches here, a lot of teams that came together, but we did, ”said Livingston. “We finally did and every time a team can win like that for the community, it’s special. We had been there for a while. People wanted to take a lot of pictures.

All that’s left, said Livington, is to find a suitable space for the new trophy in the school’s trophy case.

I’m sure I’m making a good place for that, he said. It will be the brightest we have.

More soon?

Don’t expect the next South Portland Championship to wait until 2090. While some key contributors are graduating, the core of this team is young and accomplished.

Gilboy, Heffernan, Hobbs and Poole, the four starting sophomores, have already played four state championship games if you count Little League, Babe Ruth and high school.

The Red Riots have established themselves as consistent winners under Owens and more greatness awaits them.

Like 2021, next year’s squad could also be on time.

Press Herald staff writer Mike Lowe contributed to this story.

Sports editor Michael Hoffer can be contacted at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

“Previous

Freeport falls in baseball final