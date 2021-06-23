Fashion
San Antonio ISD relaxes dress code for middle and high school
The San Antonio Independent School District has relaxed its dress code for students in grades 6 to 12.
Students enrolled in traditional neighborhood colleges and high schools will no longer be penalized for wearing hoodies or dyeing their hair bright colors.
District administrators approved the new dress code on Monday evening.
Beth Jones works for SAISD Student Support Services. She said the changes are based on feedback her department received from students while they were working on the districts. student rights charter.
Of the 2,300 comments we received from students, 466 were about dress code; having to do with the ability to express oneself freely around the dress, hair, nail polish color, to ensure gender equality in our dress code and also to ensure that our dress code does not sexualize parts of the body that don’t actually have anything to do with reproduction, Jones told administrators.
This means that students will be able to wear whatever they like to school, as long as, like I said, it covers the pits to pieces.
The updated policy states that any restrictions on how a student dresses should be necessary to support the general educational goals of the school and that no student should be affected by the application of the dress code due to racial identity, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression. , sexual orientation, ethnicity, cultural or religious identity, body size / type or bodily maturity.
The previous policy included vague language open to interpretation, including a ban on clothing that is suggestive or indecent or causes distraction and religious headgear required the approval of the director. The new policy allows students to wear religious headgear without exception, and also allows students to wear other hats and hoods if they allow staff to see the face and ears.
Jones said the new dress code also made it clear that black and Latino college students would not be punished for wearing natural hairstyles.
If you come with a 6 inch Mohawk that makes it difficult for other people to see the board, this is going to be a problem. But natural hair and other hairstyles, as long as it doesn’t bother others, there’s really a lot of freedom there, Jones said.
The previous policy prohibited unconventional colors or hairstyles that caused distractions. The new policy specifies that artificial hairstyles that prevent the teacher from being seen are prohibited.
The new policy continues to ban flip flops, steel-toed shoes and gang-related clothing. The ban on clothing and hairstyles containing insults or hate speech or representing violence or pornography also remains in place.
The changes do not apply to elementary or special school students with uniforms. However, jeans were added to the list of clothing allowed in these schools.
Parents and teachers told us that jeans were worn longer. The students also said the same thing that they are easier to find; they’re more affordable, Jones said.
The district will review dress code changes for younger students next year after it has had time to get parent feedback.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you appreciate our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your donation of support today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]