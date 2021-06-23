San Antonio ISD relaxes dress code for middle and high school

The San Antonio Independent School District has relaxed its dress code for students in grades 6 to 12.

Students enrolled in traditional neighborhood colleges and high schools will no longer be penalized for wearing hoodies or dyeing their hair bright colors.

District administrators approved the new dress code on Monday evening.

Beth Jones works for SAISD Student Support Services. She said the changes are based on feedback her department received from students while they were working on the districts. student rights charter .

Of the 2,300 comments we received from students, 466 were about dress code; having to do with the ability to express oneself freely around the dress, hair, nail polish color, to ensure gender equality in our dress code and also to ensure that our dress code does not sexualize parts of the body that don’t actually have anything to do with reproduction, Jones told administrators.

This means that students will be able to wear whatever they like to school, as long as, like I said, it covers the pits to pieces.

The updated policy states that any restrictions on how a student dresses should be necessary to support the general educational goals of the school and that no student should be affected by the application of the dress code due to racial identity, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression. , sexual orientation, ethnicity, cultural or religious identity, body size / type or bodily maturity.

The previous policy included vague language open to interpretation, including a ban on clothing that is suggestive or indecent or causes distraction and religious headgear required the approval of the director. The new policy allows students to wear religious headgear without exception, and also allows students to wear other hats and hoods if they allow staff to see the face and ears.

Jones said the new dress code also made it clear that black and Latino college students would not be punished for wearing natural hairstyles.

If you come with a 6 inch Mohawk that makes it difficult for other people to see the board, this is going to be a problem. But natural hair and other hairstyles, as long as it doesn’t bother others, there’s really a lot of freedom there, Jones said.

The previous policy prohibited unconventional colors or hairstyles that caused distractions. The new policy specifies that artificial hairstyles that prevent the teacher from being seen are prohibited.

The new policy continues to ban flip flops, steel-toed shoes and gang-related clothing. The ban on clothing and hairstyles containing insults or hate speech or representing violence or pornography also remains in place.

The changes do not apply to elementary or special school students with uniforms. However, jeans were added to the list of clothing allowed in these schools.

Parents and teachers told us that jeans were worn longer. The students also said the same thing that they are easier to find; they’re more affordable, Jones said.

The district will review dress code changes for younger students next year after it has had time to get parent feedback.

