Lanvin Menswear Spring 2022

Bruno Sialelli has sent his pack of young glamours to a new setting this season, dropping them off in a cabin on a tropical beach. The digital presentation conveyed an escape theme, with models lounging on sofas in loose-fitting suits, evening dresses and floral shirts. Looks that were a mix of the men’s spring collection with the beach resort were better suited for the streets, or a nightclub, of course, but, placed in a crowded space and worn by bored-looking models, added nonchalance to elegance. Silhouettes took center stage as embellishments moved back slightly from last season’s party-themed looks, with a loose fit contrasting with pleated miniskirts worn with skinny bustiers. More from WWD Not that the crowd was fully ill-equipped for their wet beach environment, a rainstorm sends drops of water into the fragile shelter as Sialelli sprinkles sporty pieces, wetsuit-style print tops and hoodies. leggings in technical materials, which further pushed him to align in a modern place. A new JL monogram pattern has been highlighted, covering tote bags, polo shirts, shorts and suits, rendered with a 3D effect, relayed by prints as well as jacquards. The designer has gone deep into the accessories department, his mandate is clear, and company officials aim to double the proportion of category sales. There were rose-tinted sunglasses, subtly shaped like butterfly wings and a matching puffy necklace, mini charm necklaces, pointy flats with wings on the sides, glitter-embellished slides and options. endless in the bag department, from monogrammed tote bags to neat leather handbags with chain straps and the 22 handbag with rounded edges and metal accessories, named after the Parisian flagship of 22 rue of the Faubourg Saint-Honor. The story continues The historic store is another asset the label plans to tap into as its French bourgeois roots are tapped for a young, international and digital-savvy audience, a task Sialelli has taken on with confidence, helping to rebuild the credibility of the label that had been severely eroded when it joined. Launch gallery: Lanvin Menswear Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

