Luxurious casual wear shines at Milan Fashion Week for Spring 2022 – WWD





Italy is home to many low-key brands that have earned a solid reputation as go-to brands for wardrobe basics and luxurious, casual pieces to mix and match with more edgy items. Fashion consumers might like Prada-style romper jumpsuits or cropped blazers as seen on the Fendi runway, but there is also a more everyday need to be met: to dress in a fashion that makes the wearer beautiful and feels good, with the added value of Made in Italian quality. Among the brands that are meeting this need is Slowear, which has set up international expansion and is opening stores even during the pandemic – the brand is preparing to unveil a second unit in Manhattan to flank its current locations from New York to SoHo. and Brooklyn. Slowear is more of an incubator of affordable luxury brands under its umbrella that ranges from trouser maker Incotex and Zanone for knits, to the Glanshirt blouse and outerwear brand Montedoro. “Formal wear as we knew it is probably gone for good and has been replaced by more technical and performance-oriented items,” Roberto Compagno, chief executive of the company, said in the brand’s showroom. Take inspiration from a range of suits with drawstring pants worn with simple white t-shirts and lightweight tartan-patterned coats and crafted in a stretch, wrinkle-resistant technical fabric. Zanone’s knitwear expertise – a strong category in men’s clothing for several seasons – was evident in jersey knits made from high-quality glossy cotton offered in a wide color palette, while chinos and Bermuda shorts have become casual, with the brand almost completely abandoned. fitted cuts in favor of more spacious silhouettes. The mix has built a casual and refined wardrobe for contemporary men, who might not want to wear a suit and tie anytime soon and would likely swap it with a piece from the recently launched Incotex Blue division, a luxury denim line. released under license with Giada. Spa. Making the reverse journey from the United States to Italy in search of premium fabrics and Italian-made quality, Brett Johnson showcased his luxurious collection at the brand’s showroom in the center of Via Manzoni, open in 2019. Attention to detail and knowledge of yarns and materials were present in a spring program focused on the typically Milanese attitude relaxed and easy. Inspired by the cobbled streets of Portofino, Johnson worked a diamond-shaped quilted effect on college jackets in soft cashmere suede, while tees in a range of neutrals and aquamarine greens were refined basics. made from cotton from the islands of the sea. The brand’s luxurious casual clothing – sometimes injected with sportswear references – was fully displayed on silk seersucker blazers paired with denim pants with real horn buttons and on solaro country jackets treated with honey wax. After allowing his Manhattan store’s lease to expire as the pandemic spread, Johnson is now preparing to open his first international store in Dubai by the end of the year. While admitting that his business has been hit by the pandemic, he said “luxury has already seen a sharp rebound.” Certainly, its relaxed luxury collection has a lot to offer spending customers. At Eleventy, Marco Baldassari, founder of the brand and creative director of menswear, also said he was “upbeat, confident and positive and after long seasons of sportswear and sportswear we are [returning] with pure elegance rediscovered. “The pleasure of a new freedom and the desire to take care of yourself brings the blazer back to the center of our wardrobe,” he added. For spring, the bulk of men’s clothing has been ultralight as it is intended to be worn even outside the office, for occasions such as summer weekend catwalks or going to the gym. Lightweight seersucker blazer jackets were layered over denim shirts and paired with chinos or even comfy fleece shorts, while the double-breasted options had a casual touch, perfect for coming back for an “aperitif” with. style.







