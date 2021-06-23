Wales Bonner Mens Spring 2022





Grace Wales Bonner has designed an airy and relaxed collection in tune with the times. In London, where the designer is based, people are just starting to make the switch from home to work clothes, and the only word on their lips is ease, the dresses are long, the pants are wide, the proportions are generous and heels are low. Looking at the city that surrounded him, Wales Bonner also turned to a different place and time, particularly the West African studio portrait and the work of artist Sanle Sory in the 1970s. Sory took his portraits of sophisticated young people in his Volta Photo studio in the country formerly known as Upper Volta, now known as Burkina Faso. More from WWD His show this season is in the form of a film and a series of photographs in collaboration with Joshua Wood. The cool Wales Bonners characters wore light tailored suits including a cream color with contrasting sleeves, wide leg pants, cotton square shirts and denim with colorful organic cotton panels hand-woven in Burkina Faso . The designer said she wanted the clothes to look lived in and evoke a sense of escape and optimism, vacation. Her ladies were dressed alike for hot climates and good times, wearing denim skirts with cotton inserts, a long strappy crochet dress, and square tops, including one with a Japanese flower print. She has dressed up all of her models in plenty of fun geometric patterns, too many herringbones over an airy midi dress or a ribbed halter neck dress, diamonds over a jazzy tracksuit, and stripes over lightweight drawstring pants. Wales Bonner said she liked the idea of ​​offering cultural luxury or the traditional work of local artisans, such as hand-embroidered artisan stitching, the use of artisanal indigo dyes and the West African jacquard on a frock coat. Launch gallery: Wales Bonner Men’s Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

