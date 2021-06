For this iteration, the anonymous fashion collective of Gamut wanted to honor its community, its main source of inspiration, and entrusted the narration to the French author of nightlife Arnaud Idolon and the Colombian visual artist Carlos Franklin. , who have decided to capture 14 of the famous muses of the Parisian underground cultural scene dancing all day. Harnessing their repertoire of upcycled clothing, dead fabrics, and sweeping deconstructions, they executed a wide range of styles from a seemingly simple oversized costume to a firefighter red knit ensemble with lacing climbing up the sides of the body and limbs. ; to raver-ready leather overalls and the left front panel of a jacket worn like a tabard with nothing but fishnets and chunky boots. More from WWD Rather than following a seasonal narrative of their choosing, the collective focused on artisanal fabrications, working with each muse to create a bespoke look through an interview process between them, the brand, and Idolon. The range is only the fifth element here. It felt like a more organic way of creating clothes, the collective said via a spokesperson during a preview, noting that some of the clothes seen in the video had been more personalized by the wearers, such as the harness decorated with ceramic horns worn by artist and queer. activist Hélène Mourrier. The location of the wasteland surrounding the former squat and now cultural center of the La Station Gare des Mines metro station and the immersive video format, better known through 3D glasses, served to reinforce the trance-like sensation of a party in day. While the succession of looks didn’t exactly blend into a cohesive collection, it showed the versatility of the group’s creative endeavors. Given their decision to focus on small-scale productions offered directly online, the range offered may well encourage their community to become consumers. Launch gallery: Spring 2022 Men’s Range Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

