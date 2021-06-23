Target transaction days: Apple AirPods Pro, air fryers, and other items to buy

Scroll down to see more images

There are so many good sales going on right now that it can seem overwhelming, but just make sure you don’t sleep on it Target transaction days, which ends tonight! Amazon Prime Day may be getting all the attention and the airspace right now, but Target has more than enough Prime-worthy deals to shop around for.

This Prime Day alternative sale lives up to its name and has deals on just about everything from summer dresses to air fryers (Both summer essentials, IMO). You’d better set aside your lunch break or a little time after work to buy this sale, so you can finally buy some of the things that have been on your wishlist forever. I mean, buying things on sale is better than buying them full price, so it’s pretty easy to justify!

There is a parcel love (like, almost too much to sort through) but luckily for you, I did the heavy lifting and scoured the Targets website to find 10 deals that are definitely worth taking out your wallet. You can even hook up some TikTok-fave products, highlighted below, and put that #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag to good use. Swimsuits that are deemed cheap and chic are also on sale, so I already got myself a new suit.

I just want to reiterate that the sale ends ~ tonight ~ and some of these deals are a little more urgent, like the fashion ones. If you’ve bought the latest Target designer collaboration or tried browsing Target dresses mid-season, you know cute Target clothing sells. quickly, so if you see something you like, you better act on it. (This is from someone who looked at a dress she wanted to sell last week. True story!).

Keep scrolling to find our 10 best deals you need to shop. Have a nice day of target offers!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Target is a sponsor of STYLECASTER, however, all products in this article have been independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

TikTok-Famous Acne Patch

These cult favorites definitely worth being available in an emergency. Selected beauty products are 25% off and you can see the discount applied in your shopping cart.

Dress ready for the picnic

This light buttoned dress is perfect for any summer adventureand its 20 percent off. In addition, it is available in several colors (I buy them all, obvi).

Fashionable swimwear

You may remember this bikini among many TikTok swimwear, so get a good deal on this costume while you can. It is also available in lavender, light blue, white and black. And don’t forget to get the matching bikini bottom!

High quality headphones

Okay, they’re never on sale. I’m serious. They are currently $ 60 off, so if you want to buy them, I suggest you do it now. Do I still need to convince you?

Stylish air purifier

Air purifiers generally look a bit clunky (and were generous with that term). This version of Dyson not only looks stylish, but it has two functions: fan and purifier. Perfect for summer! This office essential is $ 150 off.

Cute film camera

Document your summer with this Chic Lavender Instax Camera. It even has a selfie window, so you don’t need someone else to use it! Buy now for $ 10 off and don’t forget to buy a movie too.

The ultimate mixer set

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get your smoothie fix this summer. I personally like this mixer. This plan is usually cheap enough to start with $ 39.99, but you can save an additional $ 14.99 today.

Easy to use air fryer

Become one of those people who do it all with this air fryer. It’s normally $ 99.99 but it’s $ 40 off. Think how much money you will save not only with the rebate, but by stopping ordering so much take out!

Teeth whitening treatment

Whiten your teeth at home with this great kit. It comes with Crest whitening emulsions, wand applicator and LED accelerator light. You will see the 25 percent discount when you add it to your cart.

Ice & Heat Skin Care Roller

If you are concerned that your expensive serums will not penetrate your skin, this ice and heat roll can help. Not only will this help shape your skin, but it will ensure you get your money’s worth with your skin care routine.