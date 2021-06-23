Dumfries and Galloway school drops dress code after teenager wears sister’s skirt to class





A school dropped its strict dress policy following a backlash after boys were sent home on one of the hottest days of the year for wearing shorts. The Moffat Academy has now relaxed its pant or skirt code and agreed that young people can wear anything stylish, comfortable and in school colors. Parents were told at a Zoom meeting on Wednesday that as long as students wear a white shirt and school tie, they now have other choices available to them, including shorts. Parent-teacher association president Alistair Tait said: This is a great result for everyone and changing the policy was the right thing to do. There had been strong feelings about it, but after consultation with young people, staff and parents, the dress policy has now been updated. Earlier this month, the Standard shared how student Shane Richardson showed up to class wearing his sister’s skirt in protest after he and his friends were sent home the day before for wearing shorts in scorching heat. The staff told them the dress code was strictly pants or a skirt. Shane, 16, said at the time: There is no air conditioning on in classrooms right now due to Covid, so it’s really hot. Like a few others, I was sent home for wearing shorts, so I decided to start wearing my sister Lexis’ skirt. The teachers didn’t tell me about wearing a skirt and neither did the taxi driver who picks us up and takes us to school in the morning. Shanes’ mother Hayley, 34, called the rule ridiculous. A council spokesperson said the uniform policy had been in place for several years, but following feedback from young people, parents and guardians, the school decided it was time to review and make changes.







