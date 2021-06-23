Target just scored more than 400 summer dresses for its Deal Days sale





PSA: Amazon isn't the only place to buy some amazing deals right now. Target has discounts worth checking out, including 20% ​​off the most expensive summer dresses at prices available today only. Let's face it: you'll probably never stop buying pretty dresses, so might as well buy them on sale. With over 400 styles on sale today, it can be difficult to limit yourself to just one or two new dresses. That's why we've worked hard for you and rounded up nine of our must-have picks for all styles and occasions, from summer weddings and picnics to a laid-back day of shopping. The best part? None of them will cost you more than $ 25. RELATED: Models Continue to Wear This Affordable Denim Brand, And It's Under $ 100 For Prime Members Only Now that our lives are getting back on track and we are spending more time with other humans, it's time to ditch sweatpants and Birkenstocks in favor of – panting – real outfits. And in summer, what better choice than a summer dress? Not only will you look cute, but you'll feel cool and put together without having to do much more than put it on. Target's selection of dresses includes something for virtually everyone. Need some ideas? The dreamer A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress is pretty much Target's answer to the famous Hill House Nap dress, complete with puffed sleeves and a small ruffle. For streetwear fans, the A New Day Elbow-Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress is ripe to be accessorized with heels and tiny Bella Hadid sunglasses, and costs just $ 10 today. If your goal this season is to wear the cutest and smallest dresses to celebrate hot girls' summer, the Wild Fable Smock-Waist Fit & Flare Dress is an unbeatable choice. Below, check out our picks for the best summer dresses, all on sale for $ 25 or less today only at Target. A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress

A New Day Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 22 (originally $ 28); target.com A New Day Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress

A New Day Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 20 ($ 25 originally); target.com Universal Thread Sleeveless Tiered Gauze Dress

Universal Thread Sleeveless Tiered Gauze Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 16 ($ 20 originally); target.com A New Day Short-Sleeve Rib-Knit T-Shirt Dress

A New Day Short-Sleeve Rib-Knit T-Shirt Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 16 ($ 20 originally); target.com Wild Fable Smock-Waist Fit & Flare Dress

Wild Fable Sleeveless Smocked Waist Fit & Flare Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 20 ($ 25 originally); target.com A New Day Long Sleeve High Cuff Shirt Dress

A New Day Long Sleeve High Cuff Shirt Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 22 (originally $ 28); target.com Ava & Viv Plus Size Knit Button-Down Dress

Ava & Viv Knit Button-Down Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 22 (originally $ 28); target.com A New Day Elbow-Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress

A New Day Elbow-Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress



Credit: Courtesy Buy now: $ 10 (originally $ 12); target.com Universal Thread Ruffle Tank Dress

Universal Thread Ruffle Tank Dress



