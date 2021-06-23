Amateur baseball: Buckman wins 2 with ease

FREEPORT Matt Tautges finished 4-5 with a triple, double, four runs and three RBIs as Buckman had 18 hits leading to a 17-1 victory over Freeport on Saturday, June 19.

Shawn Lanners also produced three runs for Buckman, which put Lane Girtz up to 3-5 with three runs and two runs batted in. Andrew Rueckert and Matt Kummet each scored two points and Travis Kahl doubled up

Austin Dickman struck out 16 strikes and allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks.

Buckman 17 18 0

Free port 1 4 6

WP: Austin Dickman. LP: Carter Neuenschwander. 2B: B-Matt Tautges, Travis Kahl. 3B: B-Tautges.

ST. WENDEL Noah Cekalla struck out seven strikeouts, two goals and three scattered hits over nine innings to pitch the Buckman Billygoats to a 7-0 victory on Saturday, June 19.

Noah Boser and Travis Kahl provided all the offense Buckman would need. Boser was 2-4 with a homer, two RBIs and one run, while Kahl crushed a three-run homer.

Andrew Rueckert went 3-4 with a run, an RBI and three goals stolen for the Billygoats.

Buckman 7 9 0

Saint-Wendel 0 3 2

WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Jordan Gombos. 2B: B-Lane Girtz, Andrew Rueckert. RH: B-Noah Boser, Travis Kahl.

Fort Ripley 14, Swanville 3

SWANVILLE Bryce Flanagan scored five points as he finished 2-5 with a homerun and two runs registered to propel the Fort Ripley Rebels to a 14-3 victory over Swanville on Saturday, June 19.

Broc Peterson was 3-5 with a triple, a double, three runs batted in and two runs and Josh Kossan had a double and produced two runs.

Nathan Ehnstrom finished 3-4 with a home run and three runs. He also threw the victory. He hit nine and allowed three unearned runs on five hits and three walks in six innings of work.

Brian Skluzecek also scored for the Rebels.

Fort Ripley 14 13 3

Swanville 3 6 1

WP: Nathan Ehnstrom. LP: Troy Evans. 2B: FR-Broc Peterson, Nick Jelacie, Josh Kossan. 3B: FR-Peterson. RH: FR-Brian Skluzacek, Nathan Ehnstrom, Bryce Flanagan.