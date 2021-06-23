Pride month fashion fails without authenticity or alliance – sourcing journal

Although in-person Pride events around the world are scaled back due to the pandemic, clothing brands are finding other ways to celebrate the LGBTQ + community this month with Pride collections and initiatives that support organizations promoting l equality and inclusion.

Related Articles

“All types of brands are starting to offer Pride collections as consumers become more motivated by social good and the incentive to publicize support for the LGBTQ + community grows,” said Kristin Breakell, strategist. Trendalytics content.

Indeed, there are clear spikes in casual shopping around times like music festivals, summer vacations and holidays, according to Bridget Mills-Powell, Lyst’s director of content.

Pride, she said, is becoming an important date on the calendar, “with more and more people wanting to express their inclusive values ​​through upbeat and colorful fashion pieces.” Since early January, the global fashion research platform has seen a 158% year-over-year increase in pride-related products, with collections from Adidas, Calvin Klein, Hunter, Converse, Dr. Martens, Ugg, New Balance and Levi’s is one of the most requested brands.

Pride collections are most successful when they are authentic to the brand that sells them, regardless of their design, said Breakell. Over the past few weeks, TikTok users have roasted major corporate pride month merchandise and criticized a phenomenon called ‘rainbow capitalism,’ a term used to describe businesses that profit from the month. pride with products and marketing, but do little to support and recognize LGBTQ + people. the rest of the year.

“Today’s consumer can see through performative marketing tactics and is more likely to support businesses that champion the LGBTQ + community year round,” she said. Recent data from The NPD Group and CivicScience found that 21% of consumers surveyed said LGBTQ + equality / inclusion influenced their purchasing decision when purchasing clothing, shoes or accessories. , while 48% said they didn’t make a fashion purchase specifically because they didn’t. support the social position of a brand or retailer.

Levi’s, however, is a brand that has long supported the LGBTQ + community. In 1992, Levi’s was the first Fortune 500 company to extend healthcare benefits to same-sex partners. In 2007, it was the only Californian company to file an amicus case with the California Supreme Court in favor of same-sex marriage.

For Pride 2021, the heritage brand aims to encourage empathy and inclusiveness with a new Pride collection that emphasizes the importance of learning and respecting the proper use of pronouns. The unisex collection includes classics from Levi’s such as trucker jackets, denim shorts, a canvas jumpsuit and t-shirts with the phrase “they / them, she / her, he / him, us” on many. clothing. For the third year in a row, all net proceeds from the Levi’s Pride collection will go to OutRight Action International, an organization that works to promote the rights of LGBTQ + people around the world.

The company has also partnered with Afterpay to deliver a gender-free shopping experience on the “buy now, pay later” platform.

“We are proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA community each year with our Pride collection and by attending Pride events around the world,” said Jen Sey, President of Levi’s Brand. “We find it so important to see people the way they want to be seen.”

And for other brands like premium denim brand Mavi, the difficulties of 2020 signaled the need to amplify positive messages about inclusiveness and acceptance. The brand presented its very first Pride collection this month to benefit LGBTQI charities Ali Forney Center in the United States and Canada, Egale Canada. Mavi will donate 100% of net proceeds to both organizations from June to August 2021..

“At Mavi, our denim and our philosophy are constructed from enduring yarn and universal love, and transcends race, class and gender,” said Arkun Durmaz, president of Mavi North America. “We believe in connecting with our community and celebrating our individuality by wearing our love directly on our body through the clothes we wear. We are delighted to partner with the Ali Forney Center and Egale Canada in spreading optimism from the inside out and helping bring together those most in need of support, especially after a very difficult year. Mavi is here to support all communities and to help celebrate the uniqueness of each person who makes up these communities through the common thread of love.

Although the Pride Collection promotions are fleeting, the financial support of their sales is intended to have a longer impact.

Alexander Roque, president and executive director of the Ali Forney Center, said Mavi’s support is important to continue the organization’s work and programming throughout the year to protect and provide resources to homeless youth LGBTQIA + in New York.

As Canada’s leading organization for LGBTQI people and issues, Egale Canada’s Executive Director, Helen Kennedy, said the organization is excited to partner with the jeans brand. “Mavi’s message of spreading joy, inclusiveness and love aligns with our mission to promote human rights and inclusion, and this partnership will further expand our reach as we celebrate,” Kennedy said.

This article and many others appear in the summer issue of Rivet. Click here to download the issue.