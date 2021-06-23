10 Amazon Prime Day fashion deals customers love





There are less than 12 hours until Amazon Prime Day, so it’s time to start making your final purchases. Fortunately, there are still tons of amazing deals available, including discounts on fashion loved by customers with more than four stars. And we’ve rounded up the top 10 best rated clothing deals under $ 35 that are too good to waste.

From flowy blouses and fitted athletic tank tops to butt-lifting leggings and Levi’s jeans, the fashion sale section has something for everyone. Plus, you can save on popular swimwear and comfortable bras. Keep scrolling to check out our top 10 customer favorite fashion deals before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight PT.

If you don’t have bike shorts in your summer wardrobe yet, now is your chance to get a very popular one for $ 14. the Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets have over 34,500 five-star ratings, and they are the number one bestseller in the sports and outdoor category. They’re made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric with an 8 inch inseam, high waist, and side pockets that can fit most cellphones.

“These bike shorts are the best,” wrote one reviewer. “The quality is amazing. They are nice and thick, so they hold you well. Not at all transparent, and [they] sit just above my belly button. Also seem to dry quickly because of sweat. “

Buy it! Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets, $ 13.99 (orig. $ 20.99); amazon.com

Another hot-weather fashion staple is the Cupshe Strappy Lace-Up Bikini is one of the most versatile swimwear you can buy. The bottoms are reversible, so you basically get two top-rated bikinis for the price of one. Plus, the top has flattering gathers in the center and a racer back with a self-tie closure.

“This is one of the best swimwear I have bought,” said one customer. “I love that the stockings have ties on the side so you can let them hang out a bit if you have wider hips. The bottom waistline is also perfect – I’d say it falls somewhere in between. a medium to low rise. The top is also cute and flattering. I ended up buying it in two colors because I liked it so much. “

Buy it! Cupshe Strappy Reversible Bikini, $ 20.99 (orig. $ 29.99); amazon.com

There are also tons of summer dresses on sale, including this sleeveless fit and flare dress with side pockets. It’s available in 37 colors and patterns, from solid black and gray to multicolored and floral tie-dye prints. The dress has a high neckline and is fitted at the torso before flaring at the waist.

“This dress is so cute and so comfortable,” wrote one customer. “The A-line look is slimming, the pockets are fabulous and the length is perfect (even after washing and drying it)! [It] can be easily dressed or relaxed. “

Buy it! Unbranded Fit & Flare Dress with Pockets, $ 25.49 (Orig. $ 35.99); amazon.com

You can even find popular bras on sale, such as the True & Co True Body Convertible Triangle Bra. It’s a wireless pullover style with thin straps that can go straight to the back or transform into a racerback. The bra also has removable pads and is made of a super smooth and soft microfiber fabric. You can choose from 11 colors and sizes ranging from extra small to extra large.

“This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn,” said one reviewer. “It has the feel of a bralette with the support I need on a daily basis. I’m a 36C and ordered the medium, and it fits me perfectly.”

Buy it! True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strappy Bra, $ 30.80 (orig. $ 44); amazon.com

