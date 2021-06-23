How Rita Moreno Became a Red Carpet Fashion Star





In the first scene of Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go, the new documentary retracing the actress, dancer and singer’s 70-year career in film and on stage, Moreno tries on a t-shirt she intends to wear at an awards ceremony. The black t-shirt is studded with iridescent rhinestones that spell out the film’s title on his chest; she chooses a sparkling necklace and tracksuit to complete the look. For the past 20 years, Moreno has gone by default for this sort of casual look, but arriving in the industry during the heyday of Hollywood, the actress was known for her classic feminine style, influenced by its Puerto Rican roots. Just a girl who decided to go which released on June 18, contains a host of archival images that prove Morenos’ status as a fashion icon, especially during his MGM years. Not only that, it delves into the first period of the now 89-year-old work when Moreno starred in films like sing in the rain and West Side Story. In the documentary, Moreno explains that he doesn’t like his skin color darkening in movies from this era and being labeled as a typical Latina. (Moreno was also recently criticized after commenting on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in regards to Just a girl who decided to go producer Lin Manuel Mirandas film In the heights, which featured dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the background and dance scenes, but not the lead roles. She has since apologized.) Take a trip back in time to Morenos’ youth, when she used her fashion to tell a story and became a style icon in the process below. Photo by Bettmann Archive / Getty Images A 1950 promotional photo for Rita Morenos’ Hollywood film debut in Pagan love song with Esther Williams. Photo by Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images A portrait of Rita Moreno, as she appears in the film Cattle town in 1952. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Rita Moreno and John Hudson attend the film premiere of Egyptian in Los Angeles in 1954. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Moreno attends a party at Ciros in Los Angeles on September 10, 1954. Photo by Baron / Hulton Archive / Getty Images Press photos show the actress in a vintage swimsuit by the pool in 1954. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Rita Moreno and Gene Nash attend a party in Los Angeles on July 27, 1955. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Moreno attends the Compo Party in Los Angeles on July 27, 1955. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Posing for a photoshoot at home in Los Angeles on March 18, 1957. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images At his home in Los Angeles on March 18, 1957. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Image At his home in Los Angeles on March 18, 1957. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images At his home in Los Angeles on March 18, 1957. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Moreno and her West Side Story costar George Chakiris attending an event in Los Angeles in 1961. Photo by Bettmann Archive / Getty Images Posing with her Oscar after being named Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. Photo by Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Rita Moreno attends an event in Los Angeles in 1962. Photo by Darlene Hammond / Graphic House / Archive Photos / Getty Images Moreno and Chakiris at the 35th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 8, 1963. Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Rita Moreno at the Annual Nostros Awards on June 8, 1984 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Rita Moreno at the 59th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1987. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images During the This is entertainment III Premiere at the Manns National Theater in Westwood, California, 1994.







