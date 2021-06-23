Gen Z snubs fast fashion and embraces resale: ThredUp





The future of shopping looks a bit more vintage, as a growing second-hand seller market is expected to overthrow the powerful fast-paced fashion industry. That’s according to a new report from ThredUp, one of the world’s largest online resellers. The report, which cites statistical insights from third-party analytics firm GlobalData, paints a picture of a booming second-hand sales market that could overtake H&M and Zara over the next decade as trends in terms of economical purchasing and sustainability persist. According to the report, 40% of thrifters say they are replacing ephemeral fashion shopping with second-hand clothing, and resale is expected to be more than twice as fast as fast fashion by 2030. Unsurprisingly, the trend is being driven by millennials and Gen Z consumers, who have shown greater demand for sustainable products, with mega retail chains increasingly being criticized for their environmental impact and waste. materials. It is estimated that a purchase of a used item versus a new item displaces 17.4 pounds of carbon emissions normally released in the production of clothing, reducing its carbon footprint by 82%. According to ThredUp, the typical saver bought seven second-hand items in 2020, displacing 9.4 billion pounds of CO2. But the second-hand market got off to a big start last year for a different reason, as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the spending budgets of many consumers. According to the report, 33 million shoppers bought second-hand clothes for the first time in 2020, and 223 million said they were ready to buy second-hand clothes in the future. 36 million more sold items out of their closet for the first time last year. Overall, 60% said they were more opposed to wasting money than they were before the pandemic. The savings are expected to persist after the pandemic, taking the vintage market to $ 77 billion over the next five years. So what does this mean for traditional branded retailers? To keep pace, they may need to innovate: nearly 24,000 retailers surveyed say they are open to second-hand offerings to consumers, and nearly half of executives say reselling will become an important part of their business in the years to come. Additionally, more than half of executives said they would be more likely to test reselling if government policymakers offered financial incentives to do so, perhaps as part of a sustainability campaign. Regardless, the clothing industry is already transforming in a number of ways. In recent months, companies like Express, J.Crew, and Urban Outfitters have started featuring third-party sellers on their websites, hoping to create Amazon-style online bazaars.







